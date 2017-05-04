Photo Flash: Arielle Jacobs and More Perform New Works During BMI's Musical Theatre Workshop
This week The BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop presented its top works in this year's showcase. The event was held at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater in New York City and premiered performances of the best of songs written and composed by recent members of this Drama League, Drama Desk and Tony honored workshop. BroadwayWorld has photos from the showcase below!
On the eve of this year's announcement of the Tony Award nominations, the night featured performances from future titans in musical theatre. The evening's performances included new music from shows in development written by several esteemed composers and lyricists, including Adam Mathias & Jonathan Monro (A History of Summer), Ben Wexler (The Washington Square Park Project), Benjamin Velez (Starblasters), Jamie Cowperthwait & Ok Kyun Kang (Addams Family Values), Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon (Pleasantville), Kate Anderson & Elyssa Samsel (Between the Lines), Katya Stanislavskaya (Resident Alien), Laura Kleinbaum & Willem Oosthuysen (#MARS), Laurel Haines & Steph Singer (Delicatessen), Lisa Mongillo & Joanna Burns (Love Letters), Mary Liz McNamara (Body and Soul), Oliver Houser (Fun with Dick and Jane), Timothy Huang (Costs of Living) and Tracy Sallows (A Head for Business).
BMI's Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop has helped develop top talent for half a century. Lyricists and composers behind award-winning productions such as A Chorus Line, Little Shop of Horrors, Nine, Once on This Island, Ragtime, Avenue Q, Next To Normal, and The Book of Mormon are past members of the workshop as well as steering committee members like legendary talents Alan Menken, Frederick Freyer, Nancy Golladay, Adam Mathias, Jane Smulyan, Sarah Wordsworth, Maury Yeston and David Spencer
Patrick Cook, BMI's Director of Jazz & Musical Theatre and Rachel Routh, Executive Director of Dramatists Guild Fund
Arielle Jacobs rests her head on Joshua Dela Cruz as they perform 'I Can't Believe I'm Here' from Costs of Living by workshop member Timothy Huang
Amanda D'Archangelis, Kelly Krauter, Katie Emerson, Jacey Powers perform 'The Watson's Rumpus Room' from Love Letters, music and lyrics by Joanna Burns and Lisa Mongillo
Christiana Cole and Ben Wexler belt out 'Beautiful' from Pleasantville by Janine McGuire and Arri Lawton Simon
Arielle Jacobs and ensemble perform 'When I'm Talking to Oliver.' Music and lyrics written by workshop members, Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel.
Arielle Jacobs gives it her all while performing 'When I'm Talking to Oliver.' Music and lyrics written by workshop members, Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel.
Christiana Cole clutches tightly to Laura Kleinbaum while performing 'Gotta Go' from #MARS with lyrics by Laura Kleinbaum and music by Willem Oosthuysen
Aaron Phillips delivers a solo performance with 'That's a Day for Me' from #MARS by Laura Kleinbaum and Willem Oosthuysen
Oliver Houser performs his own piece, accompanied by Megan Kane, with 'Friday' from Fun with Dick and Jane
Joanna Carpenter and ensemble perform 'I Speak Music' from Resident Alien, music and lyrics by Katya Stanislavskaya.
Michael Deleget, Christiana Cole perform 'A Little Patch of Summer' from A History of Summer with Stanely Bahorek, Leo Ash Evens. Music by Jonathan Monro and lyrics by Adam Mathias.