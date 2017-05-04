Photo Flash: Arielle Jacobs and More Perform New Works During BMI's Musical Theatre Workshop

This week The BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop presented its top works in this year's showcase. The event was held at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater in New York City and premiered performances of the best of songs written and composed by recent members of this Drama League, Drama Desk and Tony honored workshop. BroadwayWorld has photos from the showcase below!

On the eve of this year's announcement of the Tony Award nominations, the night featured performances from future titans in musical theatre. The evening's performances included new music from shows in development written by several esteemed composers and lyricists, including Adam Mathias & Jonathan Monro (A History of Summer), Ben Wexler (The Washington Square Park Project), Benjamin Velez (Starblasters), Jamie Cowperthwait & Ok Kyun Kang (Addams Family Values), Janine McGuire & Arri Lawton Simon (Pleasantville), Kate Anderson & Elyssa Samsel (Between the Lines), Katya Stanislavskaya (Resident Alien), Laura Kleinbaum & Willem Oosthuysen (#MARS), Laurel Haines & Steph Singer (Delicatessen), Lisa Mongillo & Joanna Burns (Love Letters), Mary Liz McNamara (Body and Soul), Oliver Houser (Fun with Dick and Jane), Timothy Huang (Costs of Living) and Tracy Sallows (A Head for Business).

BMI's Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop has helped develop top talent for half a century. Lyricists and composers behind award-winning productions such as A Chorus Line, Little Shop of Horrors, Nine, Once on This Island, Ragtime, Avenue Q, Next To Normal, and The Book of Mormon are past members of the workshop as well as steering committee members like legendary talents Alan Menken, Frederick Freyer, Nancy Golladay, Adam Mathias, Jane Smulyan, Sarah Wordsworth, Maury Yeston and David Spencer

