Photo Flash: Amber Riley, Billie Piper & More On 2017 Olivier Awards Red Carpet

Apr. 10, 2017  

Last night was the 2017 Olivier Awards at London's Royal Albert Hall. Big winners included Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Groundhog Day and Amber Riley for Dreamgirls - find a full list here, and read our behind the scenes report.

Also gracing the red carpet were Gary Barlow and the cast of The Girls, Julian Fellowes and the School of Rock kids, Tim Minchin, Sheridan Smith, Audra McDonald, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Matthew Bourne, and Game of Thrones couple Rose Leslie and Kit Harington.

See red carpet photographs below by Ana Maria Wiggins for BroadwayWorld and Pamela Raith


