Photo Flash: ANASTASIA Celebrates 100 Broadway Performances

Broadway musical ANASTASIA celebrated its 100th performance on Broadway today. The cast gathered for a quick post-show snapshot in front of a packed house to celebrate. See the photo below. Happy 100, Anastasia!

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic RAGTIME, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

The company is led by Christy Altomare, Derek Klena, John Bolton, Ramin Karimloo, Caroline O'Connor and Mary Beth Peil.



The Cast of Anastasia

