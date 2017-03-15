Photo Coverage: Vineyard Theatre Celebrates 10th Anniversary of [title of show] at Spring Gala!

Mar. 15, 2017  

On March 13, Vineyard Theatre's 2017 Gala Fundraiser celebrated the 10th anniversary of Vineyard Theatre's hit musical [title of show] with Hunter Bell, Jeff Bowen, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, and a toast to Broadway producer Kevin McCollum. Michael Berresse directed the gala show. Larry Pressgrove was the music director.

The line-up of stars also included: Stephanie J. Block, Steven Boyer, Betty Buckley, Stephanie D'Abruzzo, Brandon Victor Dixon, Penny Fuller, Gideon Glick, Joanna Gleason, Joe Iconis, Andrea McArdle, Bebe Neuwirth, Chris Sarandon, and more.

Check out photos of the cocktail party below!

Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen's [title of show] began at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, moved to The Vineyard, and then transferred to Broadway and to London. The self-referential musical evolved in each incarnation, and has since received hundreds of productions around the world.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

Kevin McCollum

Kevin McCollum and Lynnette Perry with family

[title of show] cast Michael Berresse, Jeff Bowen, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff, Hunter Bell and Larry Pressgrove

Douglas Aibel, Sarah Stern and Kevin McCollum with [title of show] cast

Kevin McCollum, Sarah Stern and Douglas Aibel

Douglas Aibel and Kevin McCollum

Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen

Heidi Blickenstaff

Heidi Blickenstaff

Nicholas Rohlfing and Heidi Blickenstaff

Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff

Susan Blackwell

Susan Blackwell

Susan Blackwell

Hunter Bell, Susan Blackwell, Kevin McCollum, Heidi Blickenstaff and Jeff Bowen

Michael Berresse and Jeff Bowen

Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell

Hunter Bell

Jeff Bowen, Sarah Stern and Hunter Bell

Jeff Bowen, Sarah Stern and Hunter Bell

Penny Fuller

Penny Fuller

Kevin McCollum and Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Kevin McCollum and Isaac Robert Hurwitz

BranDon Flynn

BranDon Flynn

Jeffrey Dennan, Laura Darrell and BranDon Flynn

Jeffrey Dennan, Laura Darrell and BranDon Flynn

Charl Brown

Charl Brown

Paula Vogel

Paula Vogel and Gina Gionfriddo

Heidi Blickenstaff and Stephanie J. Block

Michael Berresse and Kevin McCollum

Beth Malone

Beth Malone

Kevin McCollum and Beth Malone

Dick Scanlon and Kebvin McCollum

Gideon Glick

Richard Topal

Dee Roscioli

Dee Roscioli

Kate Tarker

Joe Iconis

Lauren Marcus

Lauren Marcus and Joe Iconis

Laura Darrell

Laura Darrell

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Stephanie D'Abruzzo

Cody Lassen

Jeffry Denman

Laura Darrell and Jeffry Denman

Chris Sarandon and Joanna Gleason

Joanna Gleason

Joanna Gleason

Chris Sarandon

Chris Sarandon

Chris Sarandon and Joanna Gleason

Zeljko Ivanek

Greg Pierce

Zeljko Ivanek and Greg Pierce

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block

John Tartaglia and Barrett Foa

Barrett Foa

Barrett Foa

John Tartaglia

John Tartaglia

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks


