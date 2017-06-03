Photo Coverage: The Stars Sang Out! On Stage at Stars In The Alley
STARS IN THE ALLEY, hosted by Tituss Burgess, presented its free outdoor concert yesterday in Shubert Alley, between Broadway and 8th Avenue and 44th and 45th Streets, featuring the casts of ANASTASIA, BANDSTAND, COME FROM AWAY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MISS SAIGON and more.
BroadwayWorld was there to help celebrate the season and share music with the masses, check out the photos below!
Produced by the Broadway League, STARS IN THE ALLEY celebrates the end of the 2016-2017 Broadway season and adds to the festivities leading up to the 2017 Tony Awards. The event consisted of performances from more than 20 musicals, including shows from this past season as well as numbers from current long-running shows, all accompanied by a 12-piece live orchestra.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
#StarsInTheAlley free outdoor concert in Shubert Alley on 6/2/2017 in New York City.
Valerie Smaldone
Julie Menin
Robert E. Wankel and Charlotte St. Martin
Brandon Uranowitz
Tituss Burgess
The cast of Come From Away
Chad Kimball
Jenn Colella and the cast of Come From Away on stage at United Airlines Presents #StarsInTheAlley free outdoor concert in Shubert Alley on 6/2/2017 in New York City.
Chad Kimball and the cast of Come From Away
The cast of Come From Away
J. Harrison Ghee
Christopher Fitzgerald
Telly Leung
Corey Cott
Corey Hawkins and Allison Janney
Corey Hawkins
Allison Janney
School of Rock cast
Abby Mueller and the cast of Beautiful
Eva Noblezada
Alistair Brammer and Eva Noblezada
Johanna Day and Michelle Wilson
Michael Xavier
Bianaca Marroquin and the cast of Chicago
Brian O'Brien
Phantom of the Opera cast
Alan H. Green and Trista Dollison with the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Alan H. Green and Trista Dollison with the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Rachel Bay Jones, outdoor concert in Shubert Alley on 6/2/2017 in New York City.
Kristolyn Lloyd, Rachel Bay Jones and Will Roland
Will Roland
Rachel Bay Jones and Will Roland
Will Roland on stage at United Airlines Presents #StarsInTheAlley free outdoor concert in Shubert Alley on 6/2/2017 in New York City.
Barrett Dross with the cast of Groundhog Day
Barrett Dross
Douglas Sills and John Dossett
Mamie Parris
Dave Malloy
Jennifer DiNoia
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Nick Cordero and the cast of A Bronx Tale
Nick Cordero and the cast of A Bronx TaleChristy Altomare
Ana Villafane
Ana Villafane with the cast of On Your Feet