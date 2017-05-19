Photo Coverage: The New York Drama Critics' Circle Honors OSLO and THE BAND'S VISIT
Just yesterday, the New York Drama Critics' Circle gathered to honor their 2017 award winners at Feinstein's/54 Below- Best Play: Oslo and Best Musical: The Band's Visit. The award for best play carries a cash prize of $2,500. The prize is made possible by a grant from the Lucille Lortel Foundation.
Special citations were voted to Taylor Mac for A 24-Decade History of Popular Music; Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the cast of Jitney; and Paula Vogel for career achievement as a playwright and mentor.
The New York Drama Critics' Circle comprises 22 drama critics from daily newspapers, magazines, wire services and websites based in the New York metropolitan area. The New York Drama Critics' Circle Award, which has been awarded every year since 1936 to the best new play of the season (with optional awards for foreign or American plays, musicals and performers), is the nation's second-oldest theater award, after the Pulitzer Prize for drama.
Adam Feldman, theater critic for Time Out New York, has served as president of the NYDCC since 2005. Elisabeth Vincentelli serves as vice president; Joe Dziemianowicz is treasurer. In addition to Feldman, Vincentelli, and Dziemianowicz, the members of the New York Drama Critics' Circle are: Hilton Als, Melissa Rose Bernardo, David Cote, Michael Feingold, Robert Feldberg, Elysa Gardner, Jeremy Gerard, Jesse Green, Christopher Kelly, David Rooney, Frank Scheck, David Sheward, John Simon, Marilyn Stasio, Zachary Stewart, Terry Teachout, Matt Windman, Linda Winer and Richard Zoglin. Emeritus members include David Finkle, Brian Scott Lipton, Jesse Oxfeld, Michael Sommers and Steven Suskin.
For more information on the New York Drama Critics' Circle, please visit www.dramacritics.org.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Adam Feldman
Adam Feldman
David Cromer
David Cromer
David Yazbek and Itamar Moses
David Yazbek and Itamar Moses
David Yazbek
Itamar Moses
David Yazbek and Itamar Moses
David Yazbek and Itamar Moses
Adam Feldman
Constanza Romero
Constanza Romero
Ruben Santiago-HudsonAwards Reception at Feinstein's/54 Below on May 18, 2017 in New York City.
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the ensemble cast of 'Jitney'
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the ensemble cast of 'Jitney'
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Ruben Santiago-Hudson and the ensemble cast of 'Jitney'
Adam Feldman
Lynn Nottage
Lynn Nottage
Lynn Nottage
Sarah Ruhl
Lynn Nottage and Sarah Ruhl
Lynn Nottage and Sarah Ruhl
Adam Bock
Adam Bock
Paula Vogel
Paula Vogel and fellow playwrights
Paula Vogel and fellow playwrights
Machine Dazzle
Machine Dazzle
Machine Dazzle
Machine Dazzle
Taylor Mac
Taylor Mac
Taylor Mac
Machine Dazzle
Taylor Mac
Adam Feldman
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
Jennifer Ehle
J.T. Rogers and Jennifer Ehle
J.T. Rogers
J.T. Rogers
J.T. Rogers
J.T. Rogers