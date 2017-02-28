Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company

Feb. 28, 2017  

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere play The Penitent, by Atlantic's Pulitzer Prize-winning co-founder David Mamet, directed by artistic director Neil Pepe. The Penitent features Lawrence Gilliard Jr. ("The Walking Dead," The Machinist, "The Wire") and Atlantic Theater Company ensemble members Chris Bauer ("True Blood," Broadway's A Streetcar Named Desire, "The Wire"), Jordan Lage (Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross, Speed-the-Plow, Race), and Rebecca Pidgeon (The Spanish Prisoner, "The Unit," Broadway's The Old Neighborhood).

A renowned psychiatrist (Bauer) is asked to testify on behalf of a young patient. When he refuses, his career, ethics and faith are thrown into question.

The Penitent opened last night, February 27, and will play a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Jordan Lage, Chris Bauer, Rebecca Pidgeon, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.

Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Jordan Lage, Chris Bauer, Rebecca Pidgeon, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Jordan Lage, Chris Bauer, Rebecca Pidgeon, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Jordan Lage, Chris Bauer, Rebecca Pidgeon, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Adam Rapp, Patch Darragh Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Adam Rapp, Patch Darragh Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Joey Slotnick Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Joey Slotnick Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Mary Beth Peil Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Mary Beth Peil Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Jordan Lage Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Jordan Lage Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Chris Bauer Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Chris Bauer Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Chris Bauer, Neil Pepe Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Neil Pepe, Mary McCann Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Neil Pepe, Mary McCann Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Mary Beth Peil, Jon David Casey, Martha Clarke Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Rebecca Pidgeon, David Mamet Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Rebecca Pidgeon, David Mamet Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Rebecca Pidgeon Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Rebecca Pidgeon Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Paola Lazaro, David Mendizabal Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Paola Lazaro, David Mendizabal Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Chris Bauer, Rebecca Pidgeon, Jordan Lage, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr. Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
Neil Pepe, Chris Bauer, Rebecca Pidgeon, Jordan Lage, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer Broski Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company
  • Photo Coverage: Steven Levenson's IF I FORGET Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Opening Night of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' EVERYBODY at Signature Theatre Company
  • Photo Coverage: Get Up Close with the Cast of MISS SAIGON!
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Company of Primary Stages' MORNING IN AMERICA
  • Photo Coverage: Extra! Extra! NEWSIES Casts Unite to Celebrate Film Premiere

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com