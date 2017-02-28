Photo Coverage: THE PENITENT Takes Opening Night Bows at Atlantic Theater Company

Atlantic Theater Company presents the world premiere play The Penitent, by Atlantic's Pulitzer Prize-winning co-founder David Mamet, directed by artistic director Neil Pepe. The Penitent features Lawrence Gilliard Jr. ("The Walking Dead," The Machinist, "The Wire") and Atlantic Theater Company ensemble members Chris Bauer ("True Blood," Broadway's A Streetcar Named Desire, "The Wire"), Jordan Lage (Broadway's Glengarry Glen Ross, Speed-the-Plow, Race), and Rebecca Pidgeon (The Spanish Prisoner, "The Unit," Broadway's The Old Neighborhood).

A renowned psychiatrist (Bauer) is asked to testify on behalf of a young patient. When he refuses, his career, ethics and faith are thrown into question.

The Penitent opened last night, February 27, and will play a limited engagement through Sunday, March 19, 2017, Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Jordan Lage, Chris Bauer, Rebecca Pidgeon, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.