THE GLASS MENAGERIE 2016
Photo Coverage: THE GLASS MENAGERIE Cast Celebrates Opening Night!

Mar. 10, 2017  

The Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie opened last night, March 9, at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street), starring two-time Academy Award winner Sally Field and two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. Tony Award winner Sam Gold directs the production, which also stars Emmy® Award nominee Finn Wittrock and Madison Ferris, who makes her Broadway debut in the role of Laura Wingfield.

The Glass Menagerie is the play that brought a brilliant young writer named Tennessee Williams to national attention, and, in his own words, "changed my life irrevocably" when it first premiered on Broadway in 1945. More than seventy years later, Williams's most personal work for the stage continues to captivate and overwhelm audiences around the world.

Take a look at the cast at the opening night party below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Walter McBride

