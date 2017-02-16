Photo Coverage: Second Stage Celebrates Opening Night of MAN FROM NEBRASKA

Second Stage Theatre's New York premiere production of Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts' play, Man from Nebraska, opened just last night at the Tony Kiser Theatre (305 West 43rd Street).

Joining Tony Award winner Reed Birney (The Humans), Man from Nebraska features Heidi Armbruster (Time Stands Still), Tom Bloom (Henry IV), Annika Boras (The Prodigal Son), Nana Mensah ("An African City"), Max Gordon MOORE (Relatively Speaking), ANNETTE O'TOOLE (Southern Comfort), Kathleen Peirce (Cromer's Our Town), and William Ragsdale (Biloxi Blues and Getting Away With Murder). Man from Nebraska was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2004.

Sometimes even the most devout can lose their faith. When Ken, a middle aged Man from Nebraska, suddenly finds he's lost his, along with his sense of purpose, he goes on a wild adventure to find it. Along the way he encounters a world vastly different from his own, filled with chance meetings and romantic encounters that shake him to the core. From the playwright of August: Osage County, comes a fascinating exploration into what happens when we lose our belief system and the characters that come into our lives on the path to a meaningful existence.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

