Photo Coverage: SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION Company Parties Hard on Opening Night!
John Guare's Six Degrees of Separation found its way home to Broadway last night, in its first revival since opening in 1990. After the curtain came down at the Barrymore Theatre, Allison Janney, John Benjamin Hickey, Corey Hawkins and the rest of the company celebrated at Brasserie 8½. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the after party below!
Inspired by a true story, the play follows the trail of a young con man, Paul (Hawkins), who insinuates himself into the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Ouisa and Flan Kittredge (Janney and Hickey), saying he knows their son at college. Claiming he's the son of actor Sidney Poitier, Paul tells them he has just been mugged and all his money is gone.
Captivated by Paul's intelligence (and the possibility of appearing in his father's new movie), the Kittredges invite him to stay overnight. After finding him in bed with a hustler (Cusati-Moyer), their picture of Paul changes, and Ouisa and Flan turn detective trying to piece together the connections that gave him access to their lives. Meanwhile, Paul's cons unexpectedly lead him into darker territory as his lies begin to catch up with him.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Corey Hawkins, Allison Janney, Trip Cullman, John Benjamin Hickey
Samuel L. Jackson, Corey Hawkins