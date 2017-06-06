Photo Coverage: Public Theater Lets the Sun Shine In at HAIR TO HAMILTON Gala!
Just last night, The Public Theater celebrated its Annual Gala, HAIR TO HAMILTON, 50 Years of Revolutionary Musicals, at the Delacorte Theater. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, with musical direction by Rob Fisher and Nadia DiGiallonardo, the 90-minute concert featured songs from The Public's most beloved and groundbreaking musicals performed by some of the most celebrated voices in theater.
HAIR TO HAMILTON featured: Brooks Ashmanskas, Nathaniel Claridad, Natalie Cortez, Matt DeAngelis, Joshua Dela Cruz, Brandon Victor Dixon, Claybourne Elder, Kristian Espiritu, Justin Keyes, Omar Lopez-Cepero, John Lithgow, Anastacia McClesky, Leslie McDonel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Kevin Moon Loh, Mary Kate Morrissey, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Brandon Pearson, Diane Phelan, Paris Remillard, Anika Noni Rose, George Salazar, Jennifer Sanchez, Kacie Sheik, Eric LaJuan Summers, Will Swenson, Kirstin Villanueva, and Dan'yelle Williamson, joining the previously announced Sasha Allen, Brian d'Arcy James, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Nikki M. James, Sydney Lucas, Kevin Mambo, Britton Smith, Mary Testa, Akron Watson, and Juson Williams.
Since 1962, over five million people have enjoyed more than 150 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals at the Delacorte Theater. Conceived by Joe Papp as a way to make great theater accessible to all, The Public's free Shakespeare in the Park continues to be the bedrock of the Company's mission to increase access and engage the community.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Sydney Lucas
Ripley Sobo
Ripley Sobo
Maria-Christina Oliveras
Maria-Christina Oliveras
Kevin Mambo
Kevin Mambo
Cast members of A CHORUS LINE
Cast members of A CHORUS LINE
Bill Irwin
Bill Irwin
Sophia Anne Caruso
Sophia Anne Caruso
Sophia Anne Caruso, Sydney Lucas
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis
Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis
Cast members of A CHORUS LINE
Cast members of HERE LIES LOVE
Ruthie Ann Miles
Ruthie Ann Miles
John Lithgow
John Lithgow
Cast members of HAIR
Mozhan Marno
Mozhan Marno
Ato Blankson-Wood
Ato Blankson-Wood
Cast members of HAIR with James Rado
James Rado
James Rado
Cast members of RUNAWAYS
Katie Thompson
Katie Thompson
De'Adre Aziza
De'Adre Aziza
Charl Brown
Charl Brown
Eric William Morris
Eric William Morris
John Earl Jelks
John Earl Jelks
Phillipa Soo
Phillipa Soo
Judith Light
Judith Light
Akron Watson
Akron Watson
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Katie Finneran, Darren Goldstein
Katie Finneran, Darren Goldstein
Will Swenson
Will Swenson
Claybourne Elder
Claybourne Elder
Christopher Jackson
Christopher Jackson
Nikki M. James
Nikki M. James
Patrick Willingham, Arielle Tepper Madover, Oskar Eustis
Patrick Willingham, Arielle Tepper Madover, Christina McInerney, Oskar Eustis
Brandon Victor Dixon
Brandon Victor Dixon
Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Pugliese
Keegan-Michael Key, Elisa Pugliese
Andre Holland
Andre Holland
Danny Burstein
Danny Burstein
Paul Tazewell
Paul Tazewell
Michael Greif
Michael Greif
Chase Brock
Chase Brock
John Weidman
John Weidman
Daniel Sullivan
Daniel Sullivan
Larry Condon
Larry Condon
Kate Whoriskey
Kate Whoriskey
Sasha Allen, Charl Brown, Nikki M. James
Brooks Ashmanskas, Claybourne Elder
Christopher Jackson
Sydney Lucas
John Lithgow
Ato Blankson-Wood
Will Swenson
Phillipa Soo
The cast of HAIR TO HAMILTON
Sasha Allen, John Lithgow, Eric William Morris, Claybourne Elder, Ruthie Ann Miles, Charl Brown
Brian d'Arcy James, Juson Wiliams, Akron Watson
The cast of HAIR TO HAMILTON
Akron Watson, Kevin Mambo, Mary Testa, Anika Noni Rose, Christopher Jackson, Katie Thompson, Phillipa Soo