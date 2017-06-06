Photo Coverage: Public Theater Lets the Sun Shine In at HAIR TO HAMILTON Gala!

Just last night, The Public Theater celebrated its Annual Gala, HAIR TO HAMILTON, 50 Years of Revolutionary Musicals, at the Delacorte Theater. Directed by Daniel Sullivan, with musical direction by Rob Fisher and Nadia DiGiallonardo, the 90-minute concert featured songs from The Public's most beloved and groundbreaking musicals performed by some of the most celebrated voices in theater.

HAIR TO HAMILTON featured: Brooks Ashmanskas, Nathaniel Claridad, Natalie Cortez, Matt DeAngelis, Joshua Dela Cruz, Brandon Victor Dixon, Claybourne Elder, Kristian Espiritu, Justin Keyes, Omar Lopez-Cepero, John Lithgow, Anastacia McClesky, Leslie McDonel, Ruthie Ann Miles, Kevin Moon Loh, Mary Kate Morrissey, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Brandon Pearson, Diane Phelan, Paris Remillard, Anika Noni Rose, George Salazar, Jennifer Sanchez, Kacie Sheik, Eric LaJuan Summers, Will Swenson, Kirstin Villanueva, and Dan'yelle Williamson, joining the previously announced Sasha Allen, Brian d'Arcy James, Christopher Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Nikki M. James, Sydney Lucas, Kevin Mambo, Britton Smith, Mary Testa, Akron Watson, and Juson Williams.

Since 1962, over five million people have enjoyed more than 150 free productions of Shakespeare and other classical works and musicals at the Delacorte Theater. Conceived by Joe Papp as a way to make great theater accessible to all, The Public's free Shakespeare in the Park continues to be the bedrock of the Company's mission to increase access and engage the community.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Sydney Lucas