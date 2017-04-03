Photo Coverage: Opening Night Goes Right! THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates Broadway Arrival!

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Apr. 3, 2017  

The play within the play might have gone oh, so wrong last night, but opening night couldn't have gone more right at the Lyceum Theatre. Following their first official Broadway curtain call, the company of the Olivier Award winning West End comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, headed to Guastavino's to celebrate!

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong stars the original West End cast featuring Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. The cast also includes Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Mark Bell and guest

J.J. Abrams
J.J. Abrams, Kevin McCollum
Kevin McCollum, Kenny Wax, J.J. Abrams
Kevin McCollum and family
Kenny Wax and family
The cast of THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Amelia McClain
Dave Hearn, Greg Tannahill, Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, Rob Falconer, Jonathan Fielding, Matthew Cavendish, Henry Shields
Henry Shields, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Lewis
J.J. Abrams, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Kenny Wax, Henry Lewis, Kevin McCollum

