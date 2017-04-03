Photo Coverage: Opening Night Goes Right! THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Celebrates Broadway Arrival!

The play within the play might have gone oh, so wrong last night, but opening night couldn't have gone more right at the Lyceum Theatre. Following their first official Broadway curtain call, the company of the Olivier Award winning West End comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong, headed to Guastavino's to celebrate!

Co-written by Mischief Theatre company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

The Play That Goes Wrong stars the original West End cast featuring Matthew Cavendish, Bryony Corrigan, Rob Falconer, Dave Hearn, Henry Lewis, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit. The cast also includes Jonathan Fielding and Amelia McClain.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Mark Bell and guest