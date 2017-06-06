Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for the 73rd Annual Theatre World Awards!
Just last night, the 73rd Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony was held at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), current home of The Great Comet, recipient of 12 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical.
The 2017 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance include Carlo Albán (Sweat), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Denée Benton (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Jon Jon Briones (Miss Saigon), Barrett Doss (Groundhog Day), Amber Gray (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Lucas Hedges (Yen), Raymond Lee (Vietgone), Eva Noblezada (Miss Saigon), Jeremy Secomb (Sweeney Todd), and Cobie Smulders (Present Laughter).
Katrina Lenk (Indecent, The Band's Visit) received the 9th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theater. Glenn Close (Sunset Boulevard) received the 5th Annual John Willis Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. Dave Molloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) was honored with a Special Theatre World Award in recognition for his Broadway debut as composer, writer, lyricist, orchestrator, and actor.
First presented in 1945, the prestigious Theatre World Awards, founded by John Willis, the Editor-in-Chief of both Theatre World and its companion volume, Screen World, are the oldest awards given for Outstanding Broadway and Off-Broadway Debut Performances. The Theatre World Awards are presented annually at the end of the theatre season to six actors and six actresses for their significant, reviewable, debut performances in a Broadway or Off-Broadway production. The ceremony is a private, invitation-only event followed by a party to celebrate the new honorees and welcome them to the Theatre World "family." In what has become a highly entertaining and often touching tradition, 12 previous winners serve as the presenters, and often relive moments from past ceremonies and share wonderful stories rarely heard at other theatrical awards.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
