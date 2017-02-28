Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Roundabout Theatre Company's 2017 Spring Gala!

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) presented its annual 2017 Spring Gala "Act II: Setting the Stage for Roundabout's Future" last night, February 27, in the Grand Ballroom of the Waldorf Astoria (301 Park Avenue, NYC). The evening honored legendary four-time Tony-winning stage and film actor Frank Langella with The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre and Leonard Tow, Founder & Chairman of The Tow Foundation, with the Ovation Award for Excellence in Philanthropy.

The celebration featured performances by Will Chase, Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Jane Krakowski, Kristolyn Lloyd, Constantine Maroulis, Andrea Martin, Ingrid Michaelson, Kelli O'Hara, Betsy Wolfe and many more plus a surprise finale! The evening will also include appearances by Alec Baldwin, Bryan Cranston, Steven Levenson, Kate Walsh and a number of beloved Roundabout alumni who will attend to support the next fifty years of Roundabout.

Internationally renowned stage and screen actor Frank Langella was honored for his unparalleled career spanning more than a half century. A longtime friend of Roundabout and star of many productions, four-time Tony-winner, Mr. Langella, has appeared in the acclaimed stagings of Man and Boy, A Man for All Seasons, Strindberg's The Father, Cyrano de Bergerac and The Tempest.

Through The Tow Foundation, Dr. Leonard Tow has been active with Roundabout since 2013 helping to underwrite programs that support Roundabout Underground playwrights and a partnership with Columbia University, Columbia@Roundabout.

The Jason Robards Award for Excellence in Theatre is named after the late Jason Robards for his longstanding relationship with Roundabout and memorable body of stage work. It is given to those who have made an indelible impact on both Roundabout and the theatre world.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

