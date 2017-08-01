Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
The Public Theater is currently presenting its Free Shakespeare in the Park production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, directed by Lear deBessonet with choreography by Chase Brock. The show officially opened last night, Monday, July 31 and runs through Sunday, August 13. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the opening night red carpet below!
The complete cast of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM features Annaleigh Ashford (Helena); De'Adre Aziza (Hippolyta); Kyle Beltran (Lysander); Min Borack (Fifth Fairy); Vinie Burrows (First Fairy, Peaseblossom); Danny Burstein(Nick Bottom); Justin Cunningham (Philostrate); Marcelle Davies-Lashley (Fairy Singer); Austin Durant (Snug); Shalita Grant (Hermia); Keith Hart (Third Fairy); Alex Hernandez (Demetrius); Jeff Hiller (Francis Flute); Robert Joy (Peter Quince); Patricia Lewis (Fourth Fairy); David Manis (Egeus, Cobweb); Pamela McPherson-Cornelius (Second Fairy); Patrena Murray (Snout); Kristine Nielsen(Puck); Bhavesh Patel (Theseus); Richard Poe (Oberon); Phylicia Rashad(Titania); Joe Tapper (Robin Starveling); Judith Wagner (Mote); Warren Wyss(Mustardseed); Benjamin Ye (Changeling Boy); and Rosanny Zayas (Understudy).
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM features scenic design by David Rockwell; costume design by Clint Ramos; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Jessica Paz; hair, wig, and make-up design by Cookie Jordan; original music, music supervision, and orchestrations by Justin Levine, additional orchestrations by Charlie Rosen; additional music supervision by Dean Sharenow; and music direction by Jon Spurney.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Ariana DeBose, Betsy Struxness
Maggie Wagner
Justine Maurer, John Leguizamo
Taylor Mac
