Photo Coverage: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Aug. 1, 2017  

The Public Theater is currently presenting its Free Shakespeare in the Park production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, directed by Lear deBessonet with choreography by Chase Brock. The show officially opened last night, Monday, July 31 and runs through Sunday, August 13. BroadwayWorld brings you photos from the opening night red carpet below!

The complete cast of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM features Annaleigh Ashford (Helena); De'Adre Aziza (Hippolyta); Kyle Beltran (Lysander); Min Borack (Fifth Fairy); Vinie Burrows (First Fairy, Peaseblossom); Danny Burstein(Nick Bottom); Justin Cunningham (Philostrate); Marcelle Davies-Lashley (Fairy Singer); Austin Durant (Snug); Shalita Grant (Hermia); Keith Hart (Third Fairy); Alex Hernandez (Demetrius); Jeff Hiller (Francis Flute); Robert Joy (Peter Quince); Patricia Lewis (Fourth Fairy); David Manis (Egeus, Cobweb); Pamela McPherson-Cornelius (Second Fairy); Patrena Murray (Snout); Kristine Nielsen(Puck); Bhavesh Patel (Theseus); Richard Poe (Oberon); Phylicia Rashad(Titania); Joe Tapper (Robin Starveling); Judith Wagner (Mote); Warren Wyss(Mustardseed); Benjamin Ye (Changeling Boy); and Rosanny Zayas (Understudy).

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM features scenic design by David Rockwell; costume design by Clint Ramos; lighting design by Tyler Micoleau; sound design by Jessica Paz; hair, wig, and make-up design by Cookie Jordan; original music, music supervision, and orchestrations by Justin Levine, additional orchestrations by Charlie Rosen; additional music supervision by Dean Sharenow; and music direction by Jon Spurney.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Becky Ann Baker

Becky Ann Baker

Max Casella

Max Casella

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Betsy Struxness

Betsy Struxness

Ariana DeBose, Betsy Struxness

Reg Rogers

Reg Rogers

David Harbour

David Harbour

Laurie Woolery, Shaina Taub

Laurie Woolery, Shaina Taub

Rachel Bay Jones

Rachel Bay Jones

Julie White, Ilana Levine

Julie White, Ilana Levine

Maggie Wagner

Maggie Wagner

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Daphne Rubin-Vega

Lauren Molina

Lauren Molina

Eion Bailey, Weyni Mengesha

Eion Bailey, Weyni Mengesha

Christopher Livingston

Christopher Livingston

Edward James Hyland

Edward James Hyland

Charlayne Woodard

Charlayne Woodard

Justine Maurer, John Leguizamo

Justine Maurer, John Leguizamo

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Richard Topol

Richard Topol

Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis

Sierra Boggess, Norm Lewis

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Saheem Ali, Michael Thurber

Saheem Ali, Michael Thurber

Judy Gold

Judy Gold

Casey Cott

Casey Cott

Casey Cott, Stephanie Styles

Stephanie Styles

Stephanie Styles

Patrick Page, Paige Davis

Patrick Page, Paige Davis

Taylor Mac

Taylor Mac

Chase Brock

Chase Brock

Ruthie Ann Miles

Ruthie Ann Miles

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Joel Perez

Joel Perez

Ritchie Coster

Ritchie Coster

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Rebecca Naomi Jones

Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Laurie Eustis, Oskar Eustis

Natalie Woolams-Torres

Natalie Woolams-Torres

Kate Whoriskey, Mozhan Marno

Kate Whoriskey, Mozhan Marno


