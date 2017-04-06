Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for PRESENT LAUGHTER!
Present Laughter, starring Academy Award® and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline in his triumphant return to Broadway, plays at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Present Laughter will play through Sunday, July 2nd. BroadwayWorld was there at opening night and we're taking you to the star-studded red carpet below!
Present Laughter stars Academy Award® and two-time Tony Award® winner Kevin Kline as Garry Essendine, Tony® and Emmy® Award nominee Kate Burton as Liz Essendine, Tony® Award nominee Kristine Nielsen as Monica Reed, and stage and screen star Cobie Smulders as Joanna Lyppiatt, in her Broadway debut; joined by Bhavesh Patel of Broadway's War Horse as Roland Maule, Tony Award® nominee Reg Rogers as Morris Dixon, Matt Bittner as Fred, Ellen Harvey as Miss Erikson, Obie Award winner Peter Francis James as Henry Lyppiatt, The Wolves breakout Tedra Millan as Daphne Stillington, and Sandra Shipley as Lady Saltburn, with Kelley Curran, Rachel Pickup, James Riordan, and David L. Townsend.
Present Laughter follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Juggling his considerable talent, ego and libido, the theater's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
The Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Present Laughter' at St. James Theatreon April 5, 2017 in New York City
Brian Dennehy
Helene Yorke
Tyler Hanes
Eric Petersen
Carra Patterson
Jack Coleman
Jack Coleman and family
Jennifer Gambatese
Paula Vogel
Daryl Roth and Paula Vogel
Rob Askins
Steven Boyer and wife
Steven Boyer
Daryl Roth
Jill Whelan
Liz Larsen and Charlotte d'Ambroise
Matt Hill
Zachary Quinto
Zac Posen
David Burtka
Micah Stock
Brandon Uranowitz
Jordan Roth
Moritz von Stuelpagel
Sarah Stiles
Taran Killam
Geneva Carr
Jeff Richmond
Tina Fey
Rita Pietropinto and Tom Kitt
David Henry Hwang
Andrew Keenan Bolger
Celia Keenan Bolger
Andrew Keenan Bolger and Celia Keenan
