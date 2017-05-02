Photo Coverage: Michael Moore Announces Broadway Debut with THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER

Producers IMG Original Content and Carole Shorenstein Hays (Fences, Caroline or Change,Doubt, Take Me Out, Fun Home, A Doll's House, Part 2) announced just yesterday that Academy Award-winning filmmaker, best-selling author, and political icon, Michael Moore will bring his thought-provoking, controversial fare to Broadway in The Terms of My Surrender, his theatrical debut.

Directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the limited 12-week engagement will begin previews at Broadway's Belasco Theatre (111 W 44th Street) on Friday, July 28, 2017 with an official opening night set for Thursday, August 10, 2017.

So, the question is posed: "Can a Broadway show take down a sitting President?"

Well, it's time to find out.

In a time like no other in American history, and with a sense of urgency like never-before, Michael Moore comes to Broadway for the first time in an exhilarating, subversive one-man show guaranteed to take audiences on a ride through the United States of Insanity, explaining once and for all how the f*** we got here, and where best to dine before crossing with the Von Trapp family over the Canadian border.

Performed live each night just blocks from Trump Tower, The Terms of My Surrender will, like Moore's films, feature the wry, satirical humor of one of America's iconic political observers and all-around-shit-disturbers, a fearless Midwesterner not interested in taking any prisoners. Audiences are in for one surprise after another.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

