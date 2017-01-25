Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's A COMEDY OF TENORS

Jan. 25, 2017  

Let the laughter begin! Rehearsals are underway for Paper Mill Playhouse production of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors, the hilarious sequel to the Tony Award winning comedy Lend me a Tenor.

Directed by Paper Mill favorite Don Stephenson, and reuniting his original Paper Mill Lend Me a Tenor cast, the 7-member ensemble features Judy Blazer as Maria, John Treacy Egan as Tito, Donna English as Racón, David Josefsberg as Max, Michael Kostroff as Saunders, Jill Paice as Mimi, and newcomer Ryan Silverman as Carlo. Performances are set to begin Wednesday, February 1, 2017 for a limited run through Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

