Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's A COMEDY OF TENORS

Let the laughter begin! Rehearsals are underway for Paper Mill Playhouse production of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors, the hilarious sequel to the Tony Award winning comedy Lend me a Tenor.

Directed by Paper Mill favorite Don Stephenson, and reuniting his original Paper Mill Lend Me a Tenor cast, the 7-member ensemble features Judy Blazer as Maria, John Treacy Egan as Tito, Donna English as Racón, David Josefsberg as Max, Michael Kostroff as Saunders, Jill Paice as Mimi, and newcomer Ryan Silverman as Carlo. Performances are set to begin Wednesday, February 1, 2017 for a limited run through Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ.

A Comedy of Tenors Costume Designs



A Comedy of Tenors Costume Designs



A Comedy of Tenors



Meet the Cast of A Comedy of Tenors



John Treacy Egan, David Josefsberg, Donna English, Judy Blazer, Michael Kostroff, Jill Paice and Ryan Silverman



John Treacy Egan, David Josefsberg, Donna English, Judy Blazer, Michael Kostroff, Jill Paice and Ryan Silverman are joined by director Don Stephenson



John Treacy Egan and Donna English



Judy Blazer, John Treacy Egan and Donna English



John Treacy Egan and Judy Blazer



Jill Paice and Ryan Silverman



Michael Kostroff and David Josefsberg



David Josefsberg and Michael Kostroff



David Josefsberg, Michael Kostroff, John Treacy Egan and Ryan Silverman



Judy Blazer, Donna English and Jill Paice



Don Stephenson and Judy Blazer



