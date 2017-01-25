Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's A COMEDY OF TENORS
Let the laughter begin! Rehearsals are underway for Paper Mill Playhouse production of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors, the hilarious sequel to the Tony Award winning comedy Lend me a Tenor.
Directed by Paper Mill favorite Don Stephenson, and reuniting his original Paper Mill Lend Me a Tenor cast, the 7-member ensemble features Judy Blazer as Maria, John Treacy Egan as Tito, Donna English as Racón, David Josefsberg as Max, Michael Kostroff as Saunders, Jill Paice as Mimi, and newcomer Ryan Silverman as Carlo. Performances are set to begin Wednesday, February 1, 2017 for a limited run through Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive) in Millburn, NJ.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
A Comedy of Tenors Costume Designs
A Comedy of Tenors
Meet the Cast of A Comedy of Tenors
John Treacy Egan, David Josefsberg, Donna English, Judy Blazer, Michael Kostroff, Jill Paice and Ryan Silverman
John Treacy Egan, David Josefsberg, Donna English, Judy Blazer, Michael Kostroff, Jill Paice and Ryan Silverman are joined by director Don Stephenson
John Treacy Egan, David Josefsberg, Donna English, Judy Blazer, Michael Kostroff, Jill Paice, Ryan Silverman and Don Stephenson
John Treacy Egan and Donna English
Judy Blazer, John Treacy Egan and Donna English
John Treacy Egan and Judy Blazer
Michael Kostroff and David Josefsberg
David Josefsberg and Michael Kostroff
David Josefsberg, Michael Kostroff, John Treacy Egan and Ryan Silverman
Judy Blazer, Donna English and Jill Paice
Don Stephenson and Judy Blazer