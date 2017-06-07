Photo Coverage: Meet the 2017 Tony Nominees - HELLO, DOLLY!'s Gavin Creel

On May 3, the 2017 Tony nominees flocked to the Sofitel New York, where they met with the press for the first time since getting the big news. BroadwayWorld will continue bringing you coverage from the epic day over the next month, but for now, check out photos of Best Performance by and Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical nominee for Hello, Dolly!- Gavin Creel, as captured by Walter McBride!

Creel's Broadway credits include: Hair (Tony Award® nomination), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tony® nomination), She Loves Me, The Book of Mormon, La Cage aux Folles. West End: The Book of Mormon (Olivier Award), Mary Poppins, Hair. Off-Broadway: Bat Boy, The Mystery Plays. National tour: The Book of Mormon, Fame. Regional: Bounce (Goodman Theatre/Kennedy Center), Prometheus Bound (American Repertory Theater), The Mystery Plays (Yale Repertory Theatre). Television: "Eloise at the Plaza" and "Eloise at Christmastime." Original recordings: GoodTimeNation, Quiet, Get Out, and the single "Noise." Co-Founder: Broadway Impact. BFA: University of Michigan.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

For the full list of nominees, click here!

