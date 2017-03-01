MANHATTAN THEATRE CLUB
Mar. 1, 2017  

Linda, the new play by Penelope Skinner (The Ruins of Civilization at MTC, The Village Bike), directed by MTC's award-winning Artistic Director Lynne Meadow (The Assembled Parties, Wit), opened just last night, February 28, at MTC at New York City Center - Stage I (131 West 55th Street).

BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos below!

Linda Wilde (Janie Dee) has it all. She's an award-winning senior executive as well as a busy wife and mother. But when she pitches a revolutionary concept that could change the way the world looks at women of a certain age, she finds herself fighting for her own relevance as every part of her carefully considered life starts to show cracks. MTC is proud to present this timely, moving and fiercely funny new play by Penelope Skinner (last season's acclaimed The Ruins of Civilization) in the American premiere directed by MTC Artistic DirectorLynne Meadow. The play was celebrated in London in its run at The Royal Court Theatre.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Penelope Skinner's LINDA
Donald Sage Mackay, John C. Vennema, Maurice Jones

Photo Coverage: MTC Celebrates Opening Night of Penelope Skinner's LINDA
Donald Sage Mackay
Donald Sage Mackay
Maurice Jones
Maurice Jones
John C. Vennema
John C. Vennema
Donald Sage Mackay, Penelope Skinner, John C. Vennema, Maurice Jones
Molly Griggs
Molly Griggs
Meghann Fahy
Meghann Fahy
Molly Ranson
Molly Ranson
Meghann Fahy, Molly Griggs, Molly Ranson
Penelope Skinner, Lynne Meadow
Jennifer Ikeda
Jennifer Ikeda
Janie Dee
Janie Dee
Lynne Meadow, John C. Vennema, Maurice Jones, Meghann Fahy, Penelope Skinner, Janie Dee, Donald Sage Mackay, Molly Griggs, Molly Ranson, Jennifer Ikeda
Jennifer Ikeda, Meghann Fahy, Molly Griggs, Donald Sage Mackay, Janie Dee, John C. Vennema, Molly Ranson, Maurice Jones
Lynne Meadow, Janie Dee, Penelope Skinner
Lynne Meadow, Janie Dee, Penelope Skinner, Barry Grove

