Photo Coverage: James Barbour Celebrates Sardi's Portrait Unveiling
James Barbour was the latest in the line of celebrities to receive an immortalizing caricature that will grace the walls of the iconic Broadway restaurant Sardi's. Also in attendance were Barbour's family and his fellow PHANTOM OF THE OPERA cast members. BroadwayWorld was there for the event, check out the photos below!
Currently playing the Phantom, Barbour has also starred on Broadway in Carousel, Beauty & the Beast, Jane Eyre (Drama League nomination), Urinetown, Assassins and A Tale of Two Cities, for which he received Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Award nominations for Best Actor in a Musical. He made his Broadway debut in 1993 in Cyrano - The Musical and also appeared in the national tour of The Secret Garden, as well as opposite Jeremy Irons in Camelot. Most recently, Mr.Barbour received the LA Ovation Best Actor Award for playing Jean Valjean in LES MISERABLES. In addition to numerous film and television credits, his many recordings include his solo albums The Gift of Christmas and his most recent release, the acclaimed Bring Me Giants, as well as the cast recordings of the shows in which he has appeared.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
James Barbour
Charlotte Moore with James Barbour
James Barbour
James Barbour with owner Max Klimavicius
James Barbour with daughters
James Barbour with daughter
James Barbour with Max Klimavicius
James Barbour with wife and daughters
Charlotte Moore and James Barbour
Kyle Barisich, Ali Ewoldt and James Barbour
James Barbour with the cast of Phantom of the Opera
