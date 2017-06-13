Photo Coverage: JULIUS CAESAR Celebrates Opening Night in the Park!
Following news that two major sponsors, Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, had pulled financial support for The Public Theater in response to their Donald Trump-Themed Shakespeare in the Park production of JULIUS CAESAR, the show opened last night at the Delacorte Theater. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos below!
Click here for a clip of Oskar Eustis' address before the evening's performance.
Julius Caesar, Shakespeare's play of politics and power, was last seen in the Park 17 years ago. Rome's leader, Julius Caesar, is a force unlike any the city has seen. Magnetic, populist, irreverent, he seems bent on absolute power. A small band of patriots, devoted to the country's democratic traditions, must decide how to oppose him. Shakespeare's political masterpiece has never felt more contemporary.
The complete cast of Julius Caesar features Tina Benko (Calpurnia); Teagle F. Bougere (Casca); Yusef Bulos (Cinna the Poet); Eisa Davis (Decius Brutus); RoBert Gilbert (Octavius); Gregg Henry (Caesar); Edward James Hyland (Lepidus, Popilius); Nikki M. James (Portia); Christopher Livingston (Titinius, Cinna); Elizabeth Marvel (Antony); Chris Myers (Flavius, Messala, Ligarius); Marjan Neshat (Metullus Cimber); Corey Stoll (Marcus Brutus); John Douglas Thompson (Caius Cassius); and Natalie Woolams-Torres (Marullus). The non-equity company will include Isabel Arraiza (Publius Clitus); Erick Betancourt; Mayaa Boateng (Soothsayer); Motell Foster (Trebonius); Dash King; Tyler La Marr (Lucillius); Gideon McCarty; Nick Selting (Lucius, Strato); Alexander Shaw (Octavius' Servant); Michael Thatcher (Cobbler); and Justin Walker White (Pindarus).
JULIUS CAESAR features scenic design by David Rockwell; costume design by Paul Tazewell; lighting design by Kenneth Posner; sound design by Jessica Paz; original music and soundscapes by Bray Poor; and hair, wig, and makeup design by Leah J. Loukas.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Yusef Bulos
Nick Selting
Nick Selting
Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Alexander Shaw
Alexander Shaw
Justin Walker White
Justin Walker White
Tyler La Marr
Tyler La Marr
Gideon McCarty
Gideon McCarty
Dash King
Dash King
Michael Thatcher
Michael Thatcher
Chris Meyers
Chris Meyers
RoBert Gilbert
RoBert Gilbert
Gregg Henry
Gregg Henry
Marjan Neshat
Marjan Neshat
Isabel Arraiza
Isabel Arraiza
Edward James Hyland
Edward James Hyland
Natalie Woolams-Torres
Natalie Woolams-Torres
Mayaa Boateng
Mayaa Boateng
Tina Benko
Tina Benko
Motell Foster
Motell Foster
Erick Betancourt
Erick Betancourt
Teagle F. Bougere
Teagle F. Bougere
John Douglas Thompson
John Douglas Thompson
Elizabeth Marvel
Elizabeth Marvel
Eisa Davis
Eisa Davis
Corey Stoll
Corey Stoll