Photo Coverage: It Was One Fine Day! BEAUTIFUL Celebrates 3 Years on Broadway

Another milestone was reached just yesterday at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. The company of Beautiful celebrated three years on Broadway and BroadwayWorld was there for all the fun. Check out photos below!

With a book by Tony® and Academy® Award-nominated playwright Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni and choreography byJosh Prince, Beautiful features a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil.

Beautiful opened on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street) on Sunday, January 12, 2014, where it's now in its fourth smash year. The show celebrated its 1000th performance last June, making it the longest running show at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Ghostlight Records), the 2015 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on CD, digitally, and on vinyl. In addition to the hit Broadway production, which has broken all box office records and became the highest grossing show in the history of the Sondheim Theatre, Beautiful opened to rave reviews at London's Aldwych Theatre in February 2015 (and won two Olivier Awards), and launched its First National Tour in September 2015.

Photo Credit Jennifer Broski



Liz Larsen, Paul Anthony Stewart and the cast of BEAUTIFUL



Ben Jacoby, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jake Epstein, Chilina Kennedy, Paul Anthony Stewart, Liz Larsen



Ben Jacoby, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Chilina Kennedy, Jake Epstein, Liz Larsen, Paul Anthony Stewart



