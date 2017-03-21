Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE at Lincoln Center Theater

Lincoln Center Theater's production of How to Transcend a Happy Marriage opened last night at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65th Street). At a dinner party in the wilds of New Jersey, two married couples discuss a younger acquaintance - a polyamorous woman who also hunts her own meat. Fascinated, they invite this mysterious woman and her two live-in boyfriends to a New Year's Eve party, which alters the course of their lives. How to Transcend a Happy Marriage asks: how much love can a twosome contain? What are the limits of friendship, and what happens when parents who have forgotten their own wildness have a wild rumpus all their own?

The cast includes Lena Hall, Brian Hutchison, David McElwee, Omar Metwally,NaIan Gonzalez Norvind, Austin Smith, Marisa Tomei, and Robin Weigert. The show will play a limited engagement through May 7, 2017.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

