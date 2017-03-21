Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE at Lincoln Center Theater
Lincoln Center Theater's production of How to Transcend a Happy Marriage opened last night at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65th Street). At a dinner party in the wilds of New Jersey, two married couples discuss a younger acquaintance - a polyamorous woman who also hunts her own meat. Fascinated, they invite this mysterious woman and her two live-in boyfriends to a New Year's Eve party, which alters the course of their lives. How to Transcend a Happy Marriage asks: how much love can a twosome contain? What are the limits of friendship, and what happens when parents who have forgotten their own wildness have a wild rumpus all their own?
The cast includes Lena Hall, Brian Hutchison, David McElwee, Omar Metwally,NaIan Gonzalez Norvind, Austin Smith, Marisa Tomei, and Robin Weigert. The show will play a limited engagement through May 7, 2017.
BroadwayWorld brings you photos from opening night below!
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
John Weidman
Ayad Akhtar
Judy Kuhn and Todd Almond (Orignal Music)
J.T. Rogers
Paula Vogel and Quiara Alegria Hudes
Susan Hilferty (Costumes)
Sarah Ruhl (Playwright) and Rebecca Taichman (Director)
Sarah Ruhl and Rebecca Taichman
