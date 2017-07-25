Photo Coverage: In Rehearsal for Graham Russell's A WORLD APART at NYMF!

The New York Musical Festival and NewYorkRep present the world premiere of A WALL APART, a new rock musical featuring an original score by Graham Russell of the legendary rock band Air Supply, and a book by Sam Goldstein and Craig Clyde. Directed and choreographed by Keith Andrews, A WALL APART plays at The Acorn Theatre at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street) for six performances only: Tuesday July 25 at 8PM, Wednesday July 26 at 9PM, Friday July 28 at 1PM, Saturday July 29 at 5PM, and Sunday July 30 at 5:30PM and 9PM. Tickets are now on sale at www.nymf.org/wallapart or by calling (212) 352-3101.

The cast of A WALL APART will feature Maddie Shea Baldwin (Bright Star), Leslie Becker(Wicked), Emily Behny (The Fantasticks), Jordan Bondurant (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder), Darren Ritchie (Thoroughly Modern Millie), Matt Rosell (Les Misérables), Josh Tolle(National Tour of Kinky Boots), with Mili Diaz, Jamal Christopher Douglas, Amanda Downey,Lindsay Estelle Dunn, Sean Green, Jr., Emily Kristen Morris, and Vincent Ortega.

What is the price of liberty, and will the wall divide or unite this family? A WALL APART is the story of three brothers in East Berlin. With scars from one war, they face another as the Berlin Wall divides their city - East from West. One an officer, another an artist and the third caught in the middle, these brothers experience the building of the wall, each from a personal perspective. As the brothers strive to find their way together, three generations of family ties, brotherhood, love, marriage and parenthood are tested.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

