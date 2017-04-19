Photo Coverage: INDECENT Company Takes Opening Night Bows!
Indecent, the newest work by Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE), opened just last night, April 18 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street, between Sixth and Seventh Avenues). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the special night and you can check out photos from the curtain call below!
A new play with music, written by Paula Vogel, created by Ms. Vogel and Rebecca Taichman, and directed by Ms. Taichman (STAGE KISS, HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE), Indecent is inspired by the true story of the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's THE GOD OF VENGEANCE.
Indecent charts the journey of an incendiary drama and the artists who risked their lives to perform it. Set at a time when waves of immigrants were changing the face of America, Indecent is a riveting look at an explosive moment in theatrical history and comes to Broadway from its critically acclaimed, sold-out run at the Vineyard Theatre.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Theatre Marquee
Lobby cast
Matt Darriau, Lisa Gutkin, Aaron Halva, Tom Nelis, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Steven Rattazzi,and Mimi Lieber
Tom Nelis, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal
Adina Verson and Katrina Lenk
Lisa Gutkin, Aaron Halva, Tom Nelis, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Steven Rattazzi,and Mimi Lieber
Matt Darriau, Lisa Gutkin, Aaron Halva, Tom Nelis,
Adina Verson and Katrina Lenk
Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk and Richard Topal
Aaron Halva
Adina Verson and Katrina Lenk
Tom Nelis, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Steven Rattazzi
Adina Verson and Katrina Lenk
Tom Nelis, Matt Darriau, Lisa Gutkin, Aaron Halva, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Paula Vogel, Max Gordon Moore, Mimi Lieber and Steven Rattazzi
Katrina Lenk
Adina Verson and Katrina Lenk
Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal and Paula Vogel
Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Paula Vogel, Max Gordon Moore, Mimi Lieber and Steven Rattazzi
Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Paula Vogel, Max Gordon Moore, Mimi Lieber, Steven Rattazzi and Rebecca Taichman
Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Paula Vogel, Max Gordon Moore, Mimi Lieber, Steven Rattazzi and Rebecca Taichman
Mimi Lieber, Steven Rattazzi and Rebecca Taichman
Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Paula Vogel, Max Gordon Moore and Mimi Lieber
Tom Nelis, Matt Darriau, Lisa Gutkin, Aaron Halva, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Paula Vogel, Max Gordon Moore, Mimi Lieber, Steven Rattazzi and Rebecca Taichman
Tom Nelis, Matt Darriau, Lisa Gutkin, Aaron Halva, Adina Verson, Katrina Lenk, Richard Topal, Paula Vogel, Max Gordon Moore, Mimi Lieber, Steven Rattazzi and Rebecca Taichman
Mimi Liever, Paula Vogel and Rebecca Taichman
Paula Vogel, Rebecca Taichman and Steven Rattazzi
Theatre Marquee