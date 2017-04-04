Photo Coverage: Hamish Linklater's THE WHIRLIGIG Cast Meets the Press!

The New Group will present Hamish Linklater's The Whirligig, starring Dolly Wells, Noah Bean, Norbert Leo Butz, Jon DeVries, Alex Hurt, Zosia Mamet, Jonny Orsini and Grace Van Patten. This world premiere production directed by Scott Elliott begins previews begin May 4 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Sunday, May 21. A limited Off-Broadway engagement plays through June 11 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

When, after much time away, Kristina is back in Berkshire County, word spreads fast that she and her ex-husband Michael are caring for their estranged, ailing daughter Julie. Broken-hearted and giddy with love and confusion, surprising visitors from Julie's complicated past practically trip over each other to reach the young woman they thought they'd lost years before but still feel so deeply connected to. Heartfelt and compassionate, Hamish Linklater's The Whirligig spins a tale of a fractured community weaving a circuitous route back to one another.

The company met the press today and you can check out complete photo coverage below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles