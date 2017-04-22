Photo Coverage: Guinness World Record Certificate Awarded to BroadwayHD

Roundabout Theatre Company and BroadwayHD, alongside co-founders and executive producers Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, broke the Guinness World Record for the first Broadway show to be live streamed for Roundabout's production of "She Loves Me" on June 30, 2016. BroadwayWorld was on hand to capture the awarding of the certificate, check out photos below!

The historic performance was viewed live in real-time by audiences in more than 60 countries. The performance is currently available for on-demand viewing on BroadwayHD.com.

Roundabout Theatre Company's hit revival of She Loves Me starred Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Zachary Levi and Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski.

Go to broadwayhd.com/shelovesme and find out how to see the stream again, and in the meantime, click here for the opening number!

BroadwayHD is an online streaming service on a mission to promote and preserve live theatre, extending the reach of Broadway and Broadway caliber shows to anyone, anywhere. Founded by Broadway producers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley, BroadwayHD is capturing and then transporting the magic of performance from the stage to your screen-so if you can't get to Broadway, get to BroadwayHD.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley pose with Guinness World Records Certificate Achieved By BroadwayHD for the First Broadway Show, 'She Loves Me', to be live streamed at the home of Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley on April 21, 2017 in New York City.