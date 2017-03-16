Photo Coverage: Go Inside Opening Night of David Byrne's JOAN OF ARC at the Public Theater

Mar. 16, 2017  

The Public Theater's world premiere of Joan of Arc: Into the Fire, with book, music, and lyrics by David Byrne, choreography by Steven Hoggett, and directed by Alex Timbers, officially opened last night, March 15. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photo coverage below!

Once upon a time, there was a girl who talked to God. She built a nation, and they burned her for it. Oscar, Grammy, and Golden Globe winner David Byrne, lead singer of the Talking Heads and creator of The Public's hit Here Lies Love, explores the electrifying, meteoric rise of Joan of Arc through the lens of a one-of-a-kind rock musical concert. Directed by Golden Globe winner Alex Timbers, Joan of Arc: Into the Fire is a thrilling and provocative new show about challenging the powerful and believing in the impossible.

The complete cast features Terence Archie (Warwick); James Brown III (Priest, Judge); Jonathan Burke (Priest, Judge); Rodrick Covington (Priest, Judge); Sean Allan Krill (Bishop Cauchon); Jo Lampert (Joan); Mike McGowan (La Tremouille); Dimitri Joseph Moïse (Swing); Mary Kate Morrissey (Standby for Joan, Isabelle); Adam Perry (Priest, Judge); John Schiappa (Priest, Judge); Kyle Selig (Dauphin, King Charles); Michael James Shaw (Baudricourt); and Mare Winningham (Isabelle).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Sienna Miller

