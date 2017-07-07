Photo Coverage: GROUNDHOG DAY, WICKED & More Help Kick Off the Summer at Broadway in Bryant Park!

The best of Broadway will perform for FREE on six consecutive Thursdays this summer with '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park 2017' - a lunchtime series on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by LITE FM's on-air personalities, the 17th annual presentation of open-air, On- and Off- Broadway lunch hour performances will run through Thursday, August 10.

Celebrating 17 years of providing free theatre entertainment, '106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park' will run from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. ET on the following Thursdays; July 6; July 13; July 20; July 27; August 3; August 10. The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

The series kicked off just yesterday, hosted by the cast of The Play That Goes Wrong and featuring performances from the casts of Stomp, The Phantom of the Opera, Groundhog Day and Wicked. BroadwayWorld is bringing you photos from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Christine Nagy 106.7 Lite FM's host for today



Henry Shields (The Play That Goes Wrong)



Bryony Corrigan (The Play That Goes Wrong)



Ivan Salazar



Marivaldo Dos Santos



The Cast of Stomp that includes Cade Slattery, Carlos Thomas, Desmond Howard, Ivan Salazar, Jonathon Elkins, Kayla Cowart, Marivaldo Dos Santos and Taylor Lee



The Cast of Stomp that includes Cade Slattery, Carlos Thomas, Desmond Howard, Ivan Salazar, Jonathon Elkins, Kayla Cowart, Marivaldo Dos Santos and Taylor Lee



Desmond Howard, Marivaldo Dos Santos, Kayla Cowart, Taylor Lee, Carlos Thomas, Cade Slattery, Jonathon Elkins and Ivan Salazar



From The Phantom of The Opera- Jeremy Stolle, Rachel Eskenazi-Gold and Rodney Ingram



Jeremy Stolle and Rachel Eskenazi-Gold



Rodney Ingram and Rachel Eskenazi-Gold



Rodney Ingram and Rachel Eskenazi-Gold



Jeremy Stolle



From Groundhog Day- Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee and Andy Karl



Andy Karl



Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee and Andy Karl and The Cast of Groundhog Day that includes- William Parry, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Gerard Canonico, Heather Ayers, Michael Fatica, Travis Waldschmidt, John Sanders, Taylor Iman Jones, Rheaume Crenshaw, Tari Kelly, Vishal Vaidya, Katy Geraghty, Sean Montgomery, Jenna Rubaii, Camden Gonzales. Jordan Grubb and Natalie Wisdom



Andrew Call, Raymond J. Lee and Andy Karl



Barrett Doss



Barrett Doss and Andy Karl



Andy Karl



Barrett Doss and Andy Karl



William Parry, Sean Montgomery, Andrew Call, John Sanders, Vishal Vaidya, Raymond J. Lee, Andy Karl, Tari Kelly, Heather Ayers, Rebecca Faulkenberry, Natalie Wisdom, Taylor Iman Jones, Jenna Rubaii, Gerard Canonico, Camden Gonzales, Barrett Doss, Michael Fatica, Rheaume Crenshaw and Katy Geraghty



Barrett Doss and Andy Karl



Kara Lindsay



Kara Lindsay



Michael Campayno



Michael Campayno and Jennifer DiNoia



Jennifer DiNoia



Jennifer DiNoia, Michael Campayno and Kara Lindsay



Christine Nagy joins Jennifer DiNoia, Michael Campayno and Kara Lindsay



A Pair of WICKED shoes modeled by Jennifer DiNoia