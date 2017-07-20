Photo Coverage: CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Celebrates 100 Sweet Performances!

The cast of Broadway's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory celebrated 100 sweet performances on Broadway last night at the Paramount Hotel Bar & Grill. BroadwayWorld was there for the celebration and brings you photos below!

Roald Dahl's most treasured tale is coming to the land where sweet dreams come true- Broadway- in a delicious new musical! Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous- and mysterious- factory is opening its gates... to a lucky few. It's a world of pure imagination.

And who better to conjure up this confectionary wonder than three-time Tony Award-winning director JACK O'BRIEN, the Grammy and Tony-winning songwriters of Hairspray, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and internationally acclaimed playwright DAVID GRIEG. Audiences around the world have long adored the best-selling book and films, but none have experienced the magic of Wonka quite like this- until now.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY officially opened at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2017.

Photo credit: Walter McBride

Related Articles