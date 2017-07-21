Photo Coverage: Brendon Urie Struts Underground to Unveil New KINKY BOOTS Subway Billboards!

Things got a little bit kinky underground this week! Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie- currently starring as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots- strutted from the Al Hirschfeld Theatre to the 42nd Street to check out the new Kinky Boots subway ads. Check out photos from the reveal below!



Brendon Urie is the frontman of the Grammy-nominated, award-winning, internationally acclaimed rock band, Panic! At the Disco. The band's fifth-studio album, Death Of A Bachelor, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart with their single "Victorious" debuting at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs, iTunes Alternative Songs, Billboard + Twitter's Trending 140 charts just hours after its release. In addition, platinum-certified Death Of A Bachelor was the #4 biggest selling album released in 2016 just behind Drake, Beyonce, and Rihanna respectively and has amassed over 500 million streams.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

