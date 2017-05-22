Photo Coverage: Backstage Bite Celebrates Launch of Season 2- Premieres Tomorrow!

She's back! BroadwayWorld is excited to bring back Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch.

Come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up in this new cooking show! See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Get to know some of your favorite performers with quirky segments like Quickfire Questions! Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

The show's second season begins tomorrow, May 23. Until then, check out photos from inside the Season Two premiere party!

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon



Katie Lynch and Shina Ann Morris