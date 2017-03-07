Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Honors Neil Pepe at Directors' Choice Gala
Last night, Atlantic Theater Company presented their Annual Gala at The Pierre. Directors' Choice celebrated Atlantic's directors with a fabulous evening of unexpected songs, honoring Neil Pepe for his 25 years of artistic leadership.
This year, Atlantic asked a slate of favorite Atlantic directors to choose a song they love and their favorite musician to perform it, with musical supervision by Matt Gallagher and musical direction by Zach Dietz.
Take a look at photos from the gala below!
Neil Pepe is an acclaimed director and has been the Artistic Director of the Atlantic Theater Company since 1992. Neil has been a master teacher at the Atlantic Acting School at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and an associate adjunct professor of directing at Columbia University Graduate Film Division. He has been a guest at The O'Neill Playwrights Conference as well as the American Theatre Wing. Neil holds an Honorary Doctorate as well as a BA from Kenyon College in Ohio. He has served on the Board of ART/NY as well as the Selection Committee for Harold and Mimi Steinberg Playwriting Award as well as the Pew Charitable Trust in Philadelphia.
Photo credit: Jennifer Broski
Joey Slotnick
Joey Slotnick
Kristin Griffith, Peter Maloney
Kristin Griffith, Peter Maloney
Isiah Whitlock, Jr.
Isiah Whitlock, Jr.
Clark Gregg
Clark Gregg
Neil Pepe, Clark Gregg, Jez Butterworth, Mary McCann
Clark Gregg, Neil Pepe, Mary McCann, Jeffory Lawson
Neil Pepe, Lena Pepe, Mary McCann
Neil Pepe, Lena Pepe, Mary McCann
Jez Butterworth
Jez Butterworth
Mary Beth Peil
Mary Beth Peil
Kecia Lewis
Kecia Lewis
John Patrick Shanley
John Patrick Shanley
Jordan Lage
Jordan Lage
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy
Kenneth Lonergan
Kenneth Lonergan
Kathryn Erbe
Kathryn Erbe
Paola Lazaro, Sean Carvajal
Paola Lazaro, Sean Carvajal
Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson
Will Chase, Ingrid Michaelson
William H. Macy
William H. Macy
Felicity Huffman
Felicity Huffman
Michelle Paress, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.
Michelle Paress, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.
Judy Kuhn
Judy Kuhn
Arian Moayed
Arian Moayed
Maggie Kiley
Maggie Kiley
Erica Michelle Levy, Geraldo Rivera
Erica Michelle Levy, Geraldo Rivera
Arian Moayed, Jeffory Lawson
Arian Moayed, Jeffory Lawson