Photo Coverage: Atlantic Theater Company Honors Neil Pepe at Directors' Choice Gala

Last night, Atlantic Theater Company presented their Annual Gala at The Pierre. Directors' Choice celebrated Atlantic's directors with a fabulous evening of unexpected songs, honoring Neil Pepe for his 25 years of artistic leadership.

This year, Atlantic asked a slate of favorite Atlantic directors to choose a song they love and their favorite musician to perform it, with musical supervision by Matt Gallagher and musical direction by Zach Dietz.

Take a look at photos from the gala below!

Neil Pepe is an acclaimed director and has been the Artistic Director of the Atlantic Theater Company since 1992. Neil has been a master teacher at the Atlantic Acting School at New York University Tisch School of the Arts and an associate adjunct professor of directing at Columbia University Graduate Film Division. He has been a guest at The O'Neill Playwrights Conference as well as the American Theatre Wing. Neil holds an Honorary Doctorate as well as a BA from Kenyon College in Ohio. He has served on the Board of ART/NY as well as the Selection Committee for Harold and Mimi Steinberg Playwriting Award as well as the Pew Charitable Trust in Philadelphia.

Photo credit: Jennifer Broski

