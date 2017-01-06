Philippe Bowgen, Donald Faison, Hal Linden, Justin Long, Luna Velez and More Tapped for PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE at The Old Globe; Cast, Creatives Set!

The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team for its revival of Steve Martin's clever and crowd-pleasing comedy hit Picasso at the Lapin Agile.

This is the third Martin work in three seasons at the Globe, following 2014's world premiere musical Bright Star, which went on to Broadway and five Tony Award nominations, and last year's twice-extended world premiere comedy Meteor Shower.

Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein will direct, continuing the pair's long creative relationship that started in the 1990s with WASP and Other Plays and The Underpants.

Picasso at the Lapin Agile will play February 4 - March 12, 2017, on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. Previews run February 4 - 8. Opening night is Thursday, February 9 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets start at $29 and are on sale now to the general public.

Paris, 1904: The Lapin Agile, beloved watering hole to struggling artists and would-be geniuses, welcomes two soon-to-be legends for one extraordinary night. Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein, whose egos are as big as their intellects, spar with the regulars and each other about art, science, inspiration, love, and the promise of the 20th century. Throw into this mix a mysterious visitor with a penchant for blue suede shoes, and you're in for a brilliant and witty evening in the theatre.

The stellar cast will include Philippe Bowgen (world premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's War, Off Broadway's The Changeling) as Pablo Picasso; Donald Faison (Dr. Christopher Turk on "Scrubs," "The Exes," Clueless) as Freddy; Kevin Hafso-Koppman (Globe's Macbeth and Love's Labor's Lost, current student of the Shiley Graduate Theatre Program) as Visitor; Liza Lapira ("Dollhouse," "Dexter," "Huff") as Suzanne, Female Admirer, and Countess; Hal Linden (Globe's The Twenty-seventh Man, "Barney Miller," Tony and three-time Emmy Award winner) as Gaston; Justin Long (Dodgeball, He's Just Not That Into You, "New Girl," "Ed") as Albert Einstein; Ron Orbach (Globe's The Twenty-seventh Man, Clueless, Broadway's Laughter on the 23rd Floor and Chicago) as Sagot; Marcel Spears (title role in Othello and Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Classic Stage Company) as Charles Dabernow Schmendiman; and Luna Vélez ("How to Get Away with Murder," "Dexter," Broadway's Into the Woods) as Germaine.

The creative team includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Katherine Roth (Costume Design), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Design), Lindsay Jones (Original Music and Sound Design), David Huber (Vocal Coach), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager).

"I'm thrilled to welcome Steve Martin back to the Globe for the third time in as many years," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, who will direct the production. "Picasso at the Lapin Agile is a smart and hilarious play that asks serious questions about art, science, and genius while it cracks goofy jokes about history, romance, and how to bake a pie in the shape of the letter e. A star-studded and brilliant cast comes to San Diego to ring in 2017 with laughter, and I cannot wait for our audience to see the fun and surprises we have in store."

Steve Martin (Playwright) began his career on "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour" (1967-1969), for which he earned his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing Achievement in Comedy, Variety or Music in 1969. In the mid-1970s, MR. Martin shone as a stand-up on "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson" and NBC's "Saturday Night Live." His films are widely popular successes and are the kind of movies that are viewed again and again: The Jerk (1979), Planes, Trains & Automobiles (1987), Roxanne (1987), Parenthood (1989), L.A. Story (1991), Father of the Bride (1991), and Bowfinger (1999). As an author, MR. Martin's work includes the novel An Object of Beauty; the play Picasso at the Lapin Agile; a collection of comic pieces, Pure Drivel; a bestselling novella, Shopgirl; and his memoir, Born Standing Up. His writing has also appeared in The New Yorker. MR. Martin is an accomplished, Grammy Award-winning, boundary-pushing bluegrass banjoist and composer who has won three Grammys for performing and composing. He has earned numerous honors including an Academy Award, five Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award, the Mark Twain Prize, and the Kennedy Center Honor. MR. Martin and Edie Brickell's musical Bright Star premiered at The Old Globe in 2014, played a limited engagement at The Kennedy Center, and received acclaim in its Broadway run at the Cort Theatre. In addition to five Tony Award nominations,Bright Star received Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New Broadway Musical and Outstanding New Score. MR. Martin's Meteor Shower made its world premiere at the Globe in 2016.

Barry Edelstein (Director, Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director) is a stage director, producer, author, and educator. Widely recognized as one of the leading American authorities on the works of Shakespeare, he has directed nearly half of the Bard's plays. His Globe directing credits include The Winter's Tale; Othello; the West Coast premiere of novelist Nathan Englander's play The Twenty-seventh Man; and the world premiere of Michael John LaChiusa and Sybille Pearson's musical Rain. He also directed All's Well That Ends Well as the inaugural production of Globe for All, which tours the works of Shakespeare to diverse communities throughout San Diego County. As Director of the Shakespeare Initiative at The Public Theater (2008-2012), Mr. Edelstein oversaw all of the company's Shakespearean productions as well as its extensive educational, community outreach, and artist-training programs. At The Public, he staged the world premiere of The Twenty-seventh Man, Julius Caesar, The Merchant of Venice, Timon of Athens, and Steve Martin's WASP and Other Plays. He was also Associate Producer of The Public's Broadway production of The Merchant of Venice starring Al Pacino. From 1998 to 2003 he was Artistic Director of Classic Stage Company. Mr. Edelstein's other Shakespearean directorial credits include The Winter's Tale at Classic Stage Company; As You Like It starring Gwyneth Paltrow; and Richard III starring John Turturro. His additional credits include the Lucille Lortel Award-winning revival of Arthur Miller's All My Sons; the world premiere of Steve Martin's The Underpants, which he commissioned; and Molière's The Misanthrope starring Uma Thurman in her stage debut. Mr. Edelstein has taught Shakespearean acting at The Juilliard School, New York University's Graduate Acting Program, and the University of Southern California. His book Thinking Shakespeare is the standard text on American Shakespearean acting. He is also the author ofBardisms: Shakespeare for All Occasions.

Picasso at the Lapin Agile is supported in part through gifts from Leading Sponsors Karen and Donald Cohn, Peter Cooper and Norman Blachford, Jean and Gary Shekhter,Karen and Stuart Tanz, United, Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Fund, and Sheryl and Harvey White.

Below are just some of the additional events taking place during the run of Picasso at the Lapin Agile. Even more will be announced soon!

· BEHIND THE LEGENDS: Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at 6:00 p.m.

Get to know Pablo Picasso and Albert Einstein in a whole new way! Join the leaders of Balboa Park's preeminent arts and science organizations to explore the connections between these iconic figures of the early 20th century. Roxana Velasquez (Maruja Baldwin Executive Director of the San Diego Museum of Art) and Dr. Steven Snyder (Chief Executive Officer of the Fleet Science Center) will provide brief introductions to the lives and works of Picasso and Einstein. They will then participate in a joint question-and-answer session to explore the points of connection between these two great revolutionary minds. FREE at The Old Globe and open to the public.

· BRUSHES AND BEAKERS: Wednesday, March 8.

In conjunction with the Fleet Science Center, this fun event will partner a scientist and a painting instructor to help people create science-inspired art. Further details to come.

· TWO SCIENTISTS SPECIAL EDITION: A SCIENTIST AND AN ARTIST WALK INTO A BAR: Thursday, March 9.

An artistic variant on the popular community program by the Fleet Science Center, Two Scientists Walk Into a Bar-where local scientists join folks for a beer and good conversation in a local bar-gets a special twist when an artist is added to the mix! Join them, and ask them anything you want! For this special edition, the Fleet is partnering with the San Diego Art Institute, with some of the artists and scientists drawn from SDAI's May exhibition, Extra-Ordinary Collusion: Art & Science Collaboration. Further details to come.

· INSIGHTS SEMINAR: Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at 5:30 p.m.

An opportunity to closely connect with productions both onstage and backstage. A panel selected from the artistic company of each show (playwrights, actors, directors, designers, and/or technicians) engages patrons in an informal and illuminating presentation of ideas and insights to enhance the theatregoing experience. Reception at 5:00 p.m. FREE.

· SUBJECT MATTERS: Saturday, February 11, 2017, following the 2:00 p.m. matinee.

Explore the ideas and issues raised by a production through brief, illuminating post-show discussions with local experts, such as scientists, artists, historians, and scholars. Subject Matters will ignite discussion, bring the play's concerns into sharp focus, and encourage you to think beyond the stage! FREE.

· POST-SHOW FORUMS: Tuesdays, February 14 and 21, and Wednesday, March 1, 2017.

Join us after the show for an informal and enlightening question-and-answer session with cast members. Get the inside story on creating a character and putting together a professional production. FREE.

SINGLE TICKETS to Picasso at the Lapin Agile start at $29 and can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE [234-5623], or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Discounts are available for full-time students, patrons 29 years of age and under, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more. Performances begin on Saturday, February 4 and continue through March 12, 2017. Performance times: Previews: Saturday, February 4 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, February 5 at 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.; and Wednesday, February 8 at 7:00 p.m. Opening night is Thursday, February 9 at 8:00 p.m. Regular Performances: Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:00 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8:00 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. There will be an additional matinee performance on Wednesday, March 1 at 2:00 p.m. and no matinee performance on Saturday, March 4.

LOCATION and PARKING INFORMATION: The Old Globe is located in San Diego's Balboa Park at 1363 Old Globe Way. Through a special arrangement with the San Diego Zoo, Old Globe evening ticket-holders have the opportunity to pre-purchase valet parking in the Zoo's new employee parking structure. With a drop-off point just a short walk to the Globe, theatregoers may purchase fast, easy, convenient valet parking for just $20 per vehicle per evening. Pre-paid only, available only by phone through The Old Globe Box Office. Call Today: (619) 234-5623. For more information: http://www.theoldglobe.org/tickets/parkingvalet.aspx.

There are numerous free parking lots available throughout the park. Guests may also be dropped off in front of the Mingei International Museum. The Balboa Park valet is also available during performances, located in front of the Japanese Friendship Garden. For additional parking information visit www.BalboaPark.org. For directions and up-to-date information, please visit www.TheOldGlobe.org/Directions.

PLEASE NOTE: To look up online or GPS directions to The Old Globe, please do not use the Delivery Address above. There is only a 10-minute zone at that physical address. For GPSusers, please click here for the map coordinates, and here for written directions to The Old Globe and nearby parking in Balboa Park.

2017 CALENDAR: Picasso at the Lapin Agile (2/4-3/12/2017), The Blameless (2/23-3/26), Red Velvet (3/25-4/30), Skeleton Crew (4/8-5/7), The Old Man and The Old Moon (5/13-6/18), The Imaginary Invalid (5/27-6/25), King Richard II (6/11-7/15), Guys and Dolls (7/2-8/13), Ken Ludwig's Robin Hood! (7/22-8/27), Hamlet (8/6-9/10).

PHOTO EDITORS: Digital images of The Old Globe's productions are available at www.theoldglobe.org/press-room.

The Tony Award-winning Old Globe is one of the country's leading professional regional theatres and has stood as San Diego's flagship arts institution for over 80 years. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 15 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages: the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the 600-seat Old Globe Theatre and the 250-seat Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, both part of The Old Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, and the 605-seat outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, home of its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people attend Globe productions annually and participate in the theatre's artistic and arts engagement programs. Numerous world premieres such as the 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, Allegiance, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and the annual holiday musical Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to enjoy highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM BIOGRAPHIES

Philippe Bowgen (Pablo Picasso) is making his Globe debut. He will next appear in Lindsey Copeland's feature film Hedgehog with Madeline Brewer and Ann Dowd. His New York credits include Homos, Or Everyone in America (LAByrinth Theater Company), The Changeling (Red Bull Theater), Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 (59E59 Theaters), workshops of Stuck Elevator (New York Theatre Workshop), and productions at MCC Theater, Potomac Theatre Project, {Your Name Here}, and Atlantic Theater Company. He recently premiered Branden Jacobs-Jenkins's War (Yale Repertory Theatre). His other regional credits include Pericles (Two River Theater), Cloud 9 directed by Michael Kahn (Studio Theatre), Antony and Cleopatra directed by Emily Mann (McCarter Theatre Center), Oedipus El Rey (Dallas Theater Center), Macbeth and La Dispute directed by Darko Tresnjak (Hartford Stage), The Liar(Westport Country Playhouse), Caviar on Credit (Guthrie Theater), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Paper Mill Playhouse), and shows at Trinity Repertory Company, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company, Triad Stage, and many others. Mr. Bowgen's film credits include The Renovation; Hamlet, Son of a Kingpin; Sobrevivo; and Remains of Something Whole.

Donald Faison (Freddy) is best known for as Dr. Christopher Turk on nine seasons of the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series "Scrubs." He recently wrapped production on the Netflix feature Little Evil opposite Adam Scott, Evangeline Lilly, and Chris D'Elia. He also starred in TV Land's hit comedy series "The Exes" for five seasons opposite Kristen Johnston and Wayne Knight. Mr. Faison lends his voice to the new Fox animation pilot "Botcop" and continues to voice roles on Cartoon Network's animated series "Robot Chicken" and "Titan Maximum." In addition, he hosts the new GSN game show "Winsanity," and he previously hosted the TBS reality show "Last Laugh" and the Spike series "The Playbook," the ultimate guide for guys. His feature credits include Kick-Ass 2 opposite AaRon Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Jim Carrey; The Perfect Match with Paula Patton; Wish I Was Here with Zach Braff; Skyline; Next Day Air opposite Mike Epps and Mos Def; Remember the Titans opposite Denzel Washington; and the role of Murray in Amy Heckerling's cult classic Clueless. Mr. Faison can currently be seen alongside Patrick Dempsey, Alan Alda, Lisa Edelstein, and Noah Wyle in a national campaign for Cigna urging Americans to get their annual check-ups. He was also the official spokesman for the Pepsi Camp Halftime campaign at the 2016 Super Bowl.

Kevin Hafso-Koppman (Visitor) was seen in Love's Labor's Lost and Macbeth at the Globe last season. He is thrilled to be with The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, where he has appeared in The Two Gentlemen of Verona, As You Like It, The Seagull, and Acquainted with the Night. His previous Globe credits includeBright Star and the New Voices Festival readings of A Nice Indian Boy and peerless. His regional credits include West Side Story, The Foreigner, and The Winslow Boy (Lamb's Players Theatre), Ether Dome, His Girl Friday, and Accomplice: San Diego (La Jolla Playhouse), Zoot Suit (San Diego Repertory Theatre), Henry IV Part I, King O' the Moon, The Drawer Boy, and Becky's New Car (North Coast Repertory Theatre), Birds of a Feather and Speech and Debate (Diversionary Theatre), The Sunshine Boys and Deathtrap (Scripps Ranch Theatre), Doubt and Into the Woods (San Diego State University), The History Boys (Cygnet Theatre Company), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Intrepid Theatre Company).

Liza Lapira (Suzanne, Female Admirer, Countess) has appeared on television in "Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life" (series regular), "Angel from Hell," "Battle Creek" (recurring), "Super Fun Night" (series regular), "Don't Trust the B in Apartment 23" (series regular), "Power," "Dexter" (recurring), "Royal Pains," "Dollhouse" (recurring), "Traffic Light" (series regular), "Psych," "Blue Bloods," "NCIS" (recurring), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (recurring), and "Huff" (series regular). Her film credits include Crazy, Stupid, Love.; Fast & Furious, 21, Repo Men, Cloverfield, See You in September, and the upcoming A Little Something for Your Birthday, opposite Sharon Stone and Tony Goldwyn, and Paper Year, opposite Eve Hewson. Ms. Lapira's theatre credits include As You Like It (Tribeca Playhouse), The Odyssey (Theatre at St. Clement's), No. 11 (Blue and White) (The Play Company), and Bright Lights, Big City (New York Theatre Workshop). She also recently produced the short film The Happiest Person in America.

Hal Linden (Gaston) is an actor/singer/musician who has earned three Emmy Awards and a Tony Award. He last appeared at the Globe in The Twenty-seventh Man. He has appeared in the Broadway productions of The Rothschilds (Tony Award), I'm Not Rappaport, Cabaret, The Gathering, The Sisters Rosensweig, and Bells Are Ringing, among others. He also appeared Off Broadway in Visiting Mr. Green, played Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden, and toured in concert in The Hal Linden Tour. Television audiences know him as the star of the series "Barney Miller," "Blacke's Magic," "The Boys Are Back," and "Jack's Place." He won two Emmy Awards for "FYI: For Your Information" and a third for The Writing on the Wall. He has also appeared on numerous other series, including "Law & Order," "Will & Grace," "The King of Queens," "Two Broke Girls," "Hot in Cleveland," "Huff," "Gilmore Girls," and more. His many film credits include Out to Sea with Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, A New Life with Alan Alda, and When You Comin' Back, Red Ryder? As a musician, he has played with Ray McKinley, Bobby Sherwood, Boyd Raeburn, and Sammy Kaye, and he has appeared as a clarinet soloist with the Dallas, St. Louis, and Atlanta Symphonies, among many others.

Justin Long (Albert Einstein) got his start in comedy as a member of Vassar College's troupe Laughingstock, followed by his first movie roles in Galaxy Quest and Jeepers Creepers. He then appeared in the NBC series "Ed" and enjoyed his first box office success in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. His later comedic roles include Accepted, The Break-Upopposite Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston, and the Adam Sandler-produced Strange Wilderness with Steve Zahn. In 2014, Mr. Long starred in Kevin Smith's feature film Tusk and Sam Esmail's Comet. He wrote, produced, and starred in the 2013 feature A Case of You opposite Vince Vaughn, Sam Rockwell, Evan Rachel Wood, and Brendan Fraser. In 2012, he made his Broadway debut in Theresa Rebeck's comedy Seminar. Mr. Long's other credits include After.Life, Drag Me to Hell, Live Free or Die Hard, He's Just Not That Into You, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Funny People, and Serious Moonlight. Mr. Long was most recently seen in Yoga Hosers directed by Kevin Smith and Ghost Team. In early 2016, he co-starred in the feature Frank & Lola alongside Imogen Poots and Michael Shannon. He also lent his voice as Alvin in the several Alvin and the Chipmunks sequels. Mr. Long's recent television credits include the lead role in the pilot "Dream Team," a recurring role on "New Girl," and a notable guest star role on "Portlandia." Mr. Long recently wrapped shooting on two features:Literally Right Before Aaron and And Then I Go.

Ron Orbach (Sagot) previously appeared at the Globe in The Twenty-seventh Man. He made his Broadway debut in Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor in 1993 and later starred in the Chicago premiere, in the national tour, and at A Contemporary Theatre in Seattle, where he also directed. His other Broadway credits include Amos Hart in Chicago (also first national tour; 1998 Joseph Jefferson Award), Dance of the Vampires, Never Gonna Dance, and Soul Doctor. He has been seen Off Broadway in Lies & Legends: The Musical Stories of Harry Chapin (The Village Gate, Chicago's Apollo Theater Center, and Pasadena Playhouse; 1988 LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble), Neil Simon's Hotel Suite(Roundabout Theatre Company), and Mark St. Germain's The God Committee. Mr. Orbach's regional credits include Saunders in Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors (Cleveland Play House, McCarter Theatre Center), Del in Sharyn Rothstein's All the Days (McCarter), Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Chicago Shakespeare Theater), Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof (Sacramento Music Circus), Pseudolus in A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Denver Center Theatre Center), Mr. Foreman and Marlowe in Enter Laughing(Berkshire Theatre Festival), and David O. Selznick in the world premiere of Moonlight and Magnolias (Goodman Theatre). His most memorable big screen performance is the DMV tester in Amy Heckerling's, Clueless, and his most recent television credit was "Girls".

Marcel Spears (Charles Dabernow Schmendiman) most recently co-starred in August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom under the direction of Ruben Santiago-Hudson (Two River Theater). This past summer Mr. Spears appeared in Alice Childress's play Trouble in Mind (Guthrie Theater). He starred in the title role of Othello and was seen in the critically acclaimed production of Mother Courage and Her Children directed by Brian Kulick (Classic Stage Company). In 2015, he starred Off Broadway opposite Deirdre O'Connell in Max Posner's Judy under the direction of Ken Rus Schmoll (Page 73 Productions). Mr. Spears was awarded the 2015 Rosemarie Tichler Fund grant for his portrayal of Nick Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Classic Stage Company). His other New York credits include Light directed by Mr. Kulick, The Threepenny Opera, The Emperor Jones, and The Maids (Columbia Stages).

Luna Vélez (Germaine) has appeared on Broadway in Into the Woods and Off Broadway in The Happiest Song Plays Last (Second Stage Theatre), Intimate Apparel (Roundabout Theatre Company), Much Ado About Nothing, Fasade, and The Vagina Monologues. She was also seen Off Off Broaway in They Call Me La Lupe (Teatro LATEA) and in the national tour of Dreamgirls. Her television credits include Capt. Maria LaGuerta on "Dexter" (ALMA Award, NAMIC Vision Award, Screen Actors Guild Award nomination), "Ugly Betty," "Oz" (ALMA Award), "New York Undercover" (NCLR Bravo Award, ALMA Award nomination, Image Award nomination), "Elementary," "Unforgettable," "Hawthorne," "Breakout Kings," "Numb3rs," "Medium," "Strong Medicine," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "Dragnet," "Profiler," "The Pretender," "Thicker Than Blood" (NCLR nomination), and "South of Hell." Ms. Vélez's film credits include I Like It Like That (Independent Spirit Award nomination), City Hall (NCLR nomination), I Think I Do, Prince of Central Park, Serial, Rosewood Lane, and Officer Downe.

John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design) has designed the Globe productions of Love's Labor's Lost, Cornelia, Dancing in the Dark, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, and Redwood Curtain. His 110 Broadway credits include The Nance, After Midnight, Good People, Venus in Fur, Other Desert Cities, Times Stands Still, A View From the Bridge, The Royal Family, The Color Purple, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Rabbit Hole, Doubt, Chicago, Dinner at Eight, Morning's at Seven, Proof, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, A Delicate Balance, The Heiress, Anna Christie, Redwood Curtain, The Sisters Rosensweig, The Most Happy Fella, Penn and Teller (twice), Burn This, Ain't Misbehavin' (twice), Talley's Folly, Fifth of July,and Crimes of the Heart. His Off Broadway credits include Sweat, The Whipping Man, Sylvia, The Substance of Fire, Lips Together, Teeth Apart, The Road to Mecca, Song of Singapore, A Life in the Theatre, The Miss Firecracker Contest, 38 seasons at Manhattan Theatre Club and Circle Repertory Company, and 21 seasons at City Center Encores! He has also designed at major regional theatres and in film, opera, television, and circus. Mr. Beatty is the recipient of Tony, Obie, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards and is a member of the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Katherine Roth (Costume Design) previously designed the Globe productions of Rain, The Twenty-seventh Man, Othello, The Rainmaker, and Dracula. She designed the Broadway and international tour productions of Twyla Tharp's Come Fly Away and the New York production of The Twenty-seventh Man directed by Barry Edelstein at The Public Theater. She has designed costumes for many regional and New York theatres. Ms. Roth's film credits include Neil LaBute's Some Velvet Morning, and her television credits include "All My Children" (two Daytime Emmy Awards).

Russell H. Champa (Lighting Design) previously designed The Old Globe's productions of Rain, The Twenty-seventh Man, The Winter's Tale, Groundswell, Back Back Back, and The Four of Us. His current and recent projects include The Light Years (Playwrights Horizons/The Debate Society), Othello (California Shakespeare Theater), The Hard Problem and The Unfortunates (American Conservatory Theater), and Thresh|Hold (Pilobolus). His Broadway credits include China Doll (Gerald Schoenfeld Theater), In the Next Room, or the vibrator play (Lyceum Theatre/Lincoln Center Theater), and Julia Sweeney's God Said "Ha!" (Lyceum Theatre). His work with New York companies includes Lincoln Center Theater, New York Shakespeare Festival/The Public Theater, Second Stage Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, Vineyard Theatre, Atlantic Theater Company, and New York Stage and Film. His regional credits include Steppenwolf Theatre Company, Arena Stage, The Wilma Theater, Long Wharf Theatre, Trinity Repertory Company, Mark Taper Forum, and The Kennedy Center.

Lindsay Jones (Original Music and Sound Design) previously worked on the Globe productions of Rich Girl, Buyer & Cellar, Richard III, As You Like It, Inherit the Wind, The Recommendation, Groundswell, Opus, The Glass Menagerie, In This Corner, Oscar and the Pink Lady, Lincolnesque, Sky Girls, and Beyond Therapy, among others. He designed and composed for the Broadway productions of Bronx Bombers and A Time to Kill. His Off Broadway credits include Privacy, Dry Powder, and Wild with Happy (The Public Theater),Bootycandy (Playwrights Horizons), Mr. Joy (LCT3), Top Secret (New York Theatre Workshop), Rx (Primary Stages), and many others. His regional credits include Guthrie Theater, Hartford Stage, ALLIANCE THEATRE, Goodman Theatre, American Conservatory Theater, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, and many others. His international work includes Stratford Shakespeare Festival in Canada and Royal Shakespeare Company in England, as well as productions in Austria, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Scotland. Mr. Jones has received seven Joseph Jefferson Awards and 24 nominations, two Ovation Awards and three nominations, and a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award, as well as three Drama Desk Award nominations, two Helen Hayes Award nominations, two Barrymore Award nominations, and many others. His film scoring credits include The Brass Teapot (Magnolia Pictures) and A Note of Triumph: The Golden Age of Norman Corwin (HBO Films; 2006 Academy Award for Best Documentary, Short Subjects).

David Huber (Vocal Coach) has worked on the Globe productions of Measure for Measure with Globe for All, October Sky, Meteor Shower, Sense and Sensibility, Macbeth, tokyo fish story, Camp David, Constellations, Rain, The Last Match, The Metromaniacs, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Arms and the Man, Buyer & Cellar, The Royale, Bright Star, and The Two Gentlemen of Verona. His previous Globe acting credits include The Winter's Tale directed by Jack O'Brien, The Tempest, The Two Gentlemen of Verona, andThe Merchant of Venice, among several others. He has studied voice with Master Linklater Voice teacher David Smukler, Eric Armstrong, and Kate Burke. He is a graduate of the Graduate Voice Teacher Diploma Program at York University in Toronto. His regional theatre credits include Actors Theatre of Louisville, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Pittsburgh Playhouse, PCPA Theaterfest, Texas Shakespeare Festival, Center REP Theatre, and Centennial Theater Festival, among many others. Mr. Huber coaches voice, speech, and acting locally, works on speech issues with special needs students, and recently taught speech in the graduate theatre program at UC San Diego. He is a graduate of The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program.

Caparelliotis Casting (Casting) has cast the Globe productions of Meteor Shower, tokyo fish story, Constellations, The Last Match, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, Rich Girl, Arms and the Man, Buyer & Cellar, The White Snake, The Twenty-seventh Man, The Royale, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Water by the Spoonful, Time and the Conways, Bethany, The Winter's Tale, The Few, Double Indemnity, The Rainmaker, Other Desert Cities, Be a Good Little Widow, A Doll's House, The Brothers Size, Pygmalion, and Good People. Their Broadway casting credits include The Front Page, Les Liaisons Dangereuses, The Glass Menagerie (upcoming), Jitney (upcoming), The Little Foxes (upcoming), The Father, Blackbird, An Act of God, Airline Highway, Fish in the Dark, It's Only a Play, Disgraced, The Country House, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Casa Valentina, The Snow Geese, Lyle Kessler's Orphans, The Trip to Bountiful, Grace, Dead Accounts, The Other Place, Seminar, The Columnist, Stick Fly, Good People, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, The House of Blue Leaves, Fences, Lend Me a Tenor, and The Royal Family. They also cast for Manhattan Theatre Club, Atlantic Theater Company, LCT3, Ars Nova, Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, McCarter Theatre Center, Arena Stage, Second Stage Theatre (seven seasons), and Williamstown Theatre Festival (three seasons). Their recent film and television credits include HairBrained with Brendan Fraser, "American Odyssey" (NBC), "How to Get Away with Murder" (ABC pilot), "Ironside" (NBC), and Steel Magnolias (Sony for Lifetime).

Anjee Nero (Production Stage Manager) previously worked on the Globe productions of October Sky, Kiss Me, Kate, The Twenty-seventh Man, Bright Star, Dog and Pony, The Winter's Tale, Be a Good Little Widow, Allegiance, A Room with a View, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, The Savannah Disputation, Cornelia, Kingdom, and the 2007 Shakespeare Festival. Her selected La Jolla Playhouse credits include Sideways directed by Des McAnuff, Ruined directed by Liesl Tommy, A Midsummer Night's Dream directed by Christopher Ashley, and Herringbone directed by Roger Rees and starring BD Wong. Ms. Nero has worked with several prominent regional theatres including The Kennedy Center, Hartford Stage, Center Theatre Group, Siti Company, Huntington Theatre Company, and Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Her other selected credits include Schick Machine (Paul Dresher Ensemble), which toured both nationally and internationally, and Garden of Forbidden Loves and Garden of Deadly Sound (IMAGOmoves), which toured to the International Hungarian Theatre Festival in Cluj, Romania. Ms. Nero was most recently on Broadway with Bright Star.

