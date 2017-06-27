Patti LuPone, Brian Stokes Mitchell & More Join Voice Cast of Disney's VAMPIRINA

James Van Der Beek ("What Would Diplo Do?") and Lauren Graham ("Gilmore Girls") will voice the roles of Vampirina's parents, Boris and Oxana Hauntley, in Disney Junior's animated series VAMPIRINA, premiering this fall on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and the new Disney NOW app. Twelve-year-old Isabella Crovetti ("Colony") stars as THE VOICE of Vampirina (aka Vee), a lovable young vampire girl, who is facing the joys and trials of being the new kid in town when her family moves from Transylvania to Pennsylvania.



The recurring guest voice cast includes Tony-award winning Broadway performers Patti LuPone ("Evita") and Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Kiss Me, Kate") as Vee's grandparents, Nanpire and Grandpop, and Wanda Sykes (ABC's "Black-ish") as Vampirina's cantankerous yet loyal gargoyle sidekick Gregoria.



Featuring music by Broadway composers Michael Kooman and Christopher Dimond ("The Noteworthy Life of Howard Barnes"), the series will include original songs in each episode performed by the talented voice cast. Van Der Beek, Graham and Crovetti perform the series' theme song.



Set in an urban Pennsylvania neighborhood, "Vampirina" is centered around Vee as she settles into her new surroundings, including making friends and attending a new school. Excited to experience everything that the human world has to offer, Vee will learn that while it may be easier to blend in with her peers, it's important to celebrate the differences that make everyone unique. Always by her side, Vee's mom and dad are also adapting to their new life as proprietors of the local Scare B&B, a bed and breakfast for visiting ghouls and goblins.



Rounding out THE VOICE cast are: Mitchell Whitfield ("My Cousin Vinny") as playful ghost, Demi; Jordan Alexa Davis ("Sofia the First") as Vee's best friend and next-door neighbor, Poppy; ViviAnn Yee ("The Boss Baby") as another one of Vee's close friends, Bridget; Dee Bradley Baker ("Phineas and Ferb") as Vee's teacher, Mr. Gore, and the Hauntley's dog, Wolfie; Benji Risley ("If You Give a Mouse a Cookie") as Poppy's twin brother, Edgar; Cree Summer ("A Different World") as Poppy and Edgar's mom, Edna; and Ian James Corlett ("Dinosaur Train") as Chef Remy Bones, the Scare B&B's comedic skeleton chef.



Inspired by Disney Publishing's popular children's book series "Vampirina Ballerina," the show brings together many of the key creative team behind Disney Junior's Peabody Award-winning animated series "Doc McStuffins," including executive producer Chris Nee and co-executive producer Norton Virgien. Nicky Phelan ("Octonauts") serves as director. The series is produced by Academy Award®-nominated animation studio Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Junior.



About Disney Junior Disney Junior reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary. It invites mom and dad to join their child in the Disney experience of magical, musical and heartfelt stories and characters while incorporating specific learning and development themes designed for kids age 2-7. Disney Junior's series blend Disney's unparalleled storytelling and characters kids love deeply with learning, including early math, language skills, healthy eating and lifestyles, and social skills. In the U.S., Disney Junior is a daily programming block on Disney Channel and a 24-hour channel reaching over 71 million U.S. homes. In total, there are 37 Disney Junior channels in 27 languages around the world.



