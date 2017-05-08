Paley Center to Honor Stage & Screen Legend Carol Burnett

Some of the most iconic, moving, and hilarious moments in television have come from brilliant and talented women. From Marlo Thomas' memorable portrayal of the first quintessential independent woman in That Girl and Mary Tyler Moore in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, to Ellen Degeneres bravely coming out on national television, and Lucille Ball's hilarious efforts to keep up with a candy conveyor belt, these amazing women broke barriers and entertained millions. On May 17, 2017 the achievements of these and other pioneering women will be recognized by The Paley Center for Media at its annual spring gala The Paley Honors: Celebrating Women In Television Presented by Verizon. Marlo Thomas will kick-off the festivities that will also feature a tribute to the legendary Carol Burnett, the event will start at 6:30 pm at Cipriani Wall Street.



"I'm thrilled to be honored by the prestigious Paley Center for Media," said Carol Burnett. "I will always be grateful for the opportunity to be on television as long as I have. It is a wonderful and powerful medium that, when done well, can impact millions of lives in a positive way. It's very exciting to take part in this special evening with these amazing women." Burnett's Broadway credits include LOVE LETTERS, HOLLYWOOD ARMS, PUTTING IT TOGETHER, MOON OVER BUFFALO and ONCE UPON A MATRESS.



"What's so compelling about women's roles on television is that they have reflected -- and often instigated -- the seismic changes that have TAKEN place in our culture for the last half century. In the early days of TV, women were supposed to be perfect - innocent and chaste, cooperative and never angry, an ideal wife and supermom. It took warriors to break through and depict women in all their complex, imperfect splendor -- over-worked and loving, accomplished and insecure while never losing sight of entertaining us -- to make us laugh or cry or think. It's been quite a journey," said Marlo Thomas.



Carol Burnett, Lauren Graham, Dorothy Hamill, Mariska Hargitay, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Julianna Margulies, Chrissy Metz, Tracee Ellis Ross, María Elena Salinas, Marlo Thomas, and Paula Zahn are among the growing roster of icons and influencers slated to honor notable contributions made by women in a wide array of television genres including: drama, comedy, news, sports, and music, covering eight decades. Verizon returns as Presenting Sponsor. 21st Century Fox, Hearst, and The Loreen Arbus Foundation will serve as co-chairs. Host Committee Members include: FreeWheel, the NBA/WNBA, The Walt Disney Company, Tishman Speyer, and Viacom & BET. Patron supporters of this event include: A & E Networks, AMC Networks, CBS Corporation/Showtime Networks, Inc, Comcast NBCUniversal, Deloitte & Touche LLP, ESPN, Heidrick & Struggles, ION Media, IPG, Mutual of America, JW Marriott Essex House New York, Publicis Worldwide, SESAC, and Univision.



"The Paley Center is so proud to bring together this incredible gathering of women for what promises to be a one-in-a-lifetime event." said Maureen J. Reidy, President & CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "Together, we'll celebrate the pioneering entertainers, groundbreaking series, and current hit shows that have sparked conversations, educated audiences, and thrilled generations."



"Verizon is pleased to partner with the Paley Center to celebrate the exemplary contributions of female visionaries who have shaped and inspired our culture," said Diego Scotti, Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon. "The diverse group of women we are honoring have been part of some of the most memorable moments in entertainment, and their stories continue to connect and inspire us."



The Paley Honors: Celebrating Women in Television Presented by Verizon will present critically acclaimed programs of historical importance, pay homage to creative female visionaries including actors, comedians, athletes and journalists, and feature iconic talent across generations recognizing the contributions of legacy stars and today's most recognizable names.



This momentous occasion benefits the Paley Center's programs and its ongoing efforts to expand and preserve the Paley Archive, which includes the Women's Collection. Featuring over 160,000 programs, the Paley Archive is the nation's largest publicly accessible archive of television and radio programs from over seventy countries, spanning almost one hundred years.



The Paley Honors production team is led by Paley Center President & CEO Maureen J. Reidy and Executive Vice President of Programming Diane Lewis. Terry Lawler, Executive Director of New York Women in Film and Television, serves as special advisor and is joined by veteran TV producer, Heidi Palarz who serves as producer.



"New York Women in Film & Television is proud and honored to work with the Paley Center on this extraordinary event," said Terry Lawler. "Women have made crucial contributions to THE ART OF television performance. It is wonderful to be part of celebrating this exceptional work." For additional event information, including how to purchase tables, tickets, and ads, please visit paley.me/honors2017.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles