PHOTO: Renovations Underway at Broadway's St. James Theater

Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth turned to Instagram this week to share a photo of the interior of Broadway's St. James Theatre, now undergoing renovations. Roth jokingly captioned the empty house 'Standing Room Only.' Check out the image below!

Standing room only! #StJamesProject A post shared by Jordan Roth (@jordan_roth) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT



Disney's musical stage adaptation of the hit animated film Frozen is scheduled to premiere at the St. James Theatre in 2018, however the theater's renovation was planned prior to the FROZEN announcement.

As previously reported, Caissie Levy (HAIR, LES MIS, GHOST: THE MUSICAL) will take on the role of Elsa, while Patti Murin (LYSISTRATA JONES) will play her younger sister Anna in the production.



FROZEN features music and lyrics by creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (In Transit, Up Here) and Robert LOPEZ (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars® for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Related Articles