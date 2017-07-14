PHOTO: Fixer Upper! Renovations Begin at St. James Theater in Preparation for FROZEN Arrival

Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth turned to Instagram this week to share a photo of the interior of Broadway's St. James Theatre, now undergoing renovations in anticipation of the arrival of Disney's Frozen, slated to debut in 2018. Roth jokingly captioned the empty house 'Standing Room Only.' Check out the image below!

Standing room only! #StJamesProject A post shared by Jordan Roth (@jordan_roth) on Jul 12, 2017 at 6:42pm PDT



As previously reported, Disney's musical stage adaptation of the hit animated film Frozen will play an out-of-town tryout August 17 through October 1 at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Caissie Levy (HAIR, LES MIS, GHOST: THE MUSICAL) will take on the role of Elsa, while Patti Murin (LYSISTRATA JONES) will play her younger sister Anna in the production.



FROZEN features music and lyrics by creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (In Transit, Up Here) and Robert LOPEZ (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars® for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.



The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by seven-time Tony Award winner Bob Crowley (Mary Poppins, The Coast of Utopia, An American in Paris), lighting design by five-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Aladdin, An American in Paris, The Glass Menagerie) and sound design by four-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski (The Scottsboro Boys, Motown, After Midnight), and featuring music supervision and arrangements by Stephen Oremus.

