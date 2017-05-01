PEACE, LOVE AND CUPCAKES and More Round Out NYMF's Lineup; 2017 Events & More Announced!

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) announced today its final selections for 2017 NYMF. A series of developmental readings, invited productions, concerts and Beta Events will join the previously announced programming.

Now in its 14th year, the 2017 Festival will take place July 10th through August 6th at locations around midtown Manhattan in New York City. Dan Markley serves as NYMF Executive Director & Producer and Rachel Sussman serves as Director of Programming & Artist Services.

2017 NYMF INVITED PRODUCTION SELECTIONS:

THE CADAVER SYNOD: A POPE MUSICAL

Book, Music & Lyrics by Robbie Florian

In the year 897 A.D., Pope Stephen VII dug up the rotting corpse of his predecessor, Pope Formosus, and placed it on trial in front of the entire Roman Clergy, Senate, and Aristocracy. After screaming at it for hours, Stephen had the body dismembered, disrobed, and thrown in the Tiber River. Why would he do this? Your guess is as good as ours. But, here's our guess. Brought to life with a sensuous mix of pope-punk, Catholic pop, and inarguably melodic ecclesiastical mandible-flappings, we invite YOU to the trial of the 9th century.

PEACE, LOVE AND CUPCAKES: THE MUSICAL

Book by Sheryl Berk, Carrie Berk & Jill Jaysen; Music and Lyrics by Rick Hip-Flores

New kid Kylie Carson is "different"--which can make middle school a very scary and unfriendly place. So she cooks up a sweet solution: form a cupcake club that's open to anyone seeking friendship and a place to belong. But the popular clique turns bitter with jealously and vow to destroy the club's efforts. Kylie is now faced with a tough choice: stoop to the mean girl's level or take the higher road. The delicious pop-infused score by Rick Hip-Flores brings the bestselling children's book by Sheryl and Carrie Berk to life, and drives home a message of empathy, love, and the power of young people to change the world. This production will support NoBully.org.

2017 READINGS:

2000 NICKELS: A VIETNAM LEGACY

Book by Margaret Brochu; Music and Lyrics by John Brochu

2000 NICKELS: A VIETNAM LEGACY is an original drama about medevac pilot Joe Rego's quest to reconcile with the enemy he fought and the country that betrayed him. Dying of Agent Orange leukemia, Joe's last mission is to recover the self he lost in war, and to leave his children the legacy of the man they never knew. The original folk ballads and rock songs reflect the music and lyrics that raised the conscience of a nation, and influenced the Vietnam Era.

CHRISTMAS IN HELL

Book, Music & Lyrics by Gary Apple

Sweet little six-year-old Davin has missed Christmas. On Christmas Eve, he was in the same hospital as Charles Manson and was taken down to Hell by mistake. Now Christmas is over and Davin is back...fiendishly changed. This irreverent holiday musical follows the hilarious odyssey of Davin's father and his quest to get his son back to normal. Along the way, he meets fervent priests, mystical crones, and a band of misfit Devil worshippers. Eventually, he descends to Hell itself and makes a wager with Lucifer he can't possibly win.

FORA

Book, Music, and Lyrics by Jae Antoinette Broderick

FORA is a brand new musical about love, history, family, and country set on the island of Forafu - a place of vibrant people, rich ancestry, soulful music, and lost magic from another time. We meet Forafu in the time of its Great Migration as the island is losing its citizens and traditions to the harsh realities of a changing world. Told through the eyes of 17-year-old Gigi, the fate of a nation rests on the choice between unraveling the mysteries of the past or succumbing to the struggles of the present.

2017 CONCERTS:

HAPPILY: THE MUSICAL

Book by Livi Perrone; Music by Sean P. Pallatroni; Lyrics by Sean P. Pallatroni & Livi Perrone

Happily Ever High is the #1 preparatory school for fairy tale youth. At the beginning of their education, students are assigned specific storybook roles such as Prince, Princess, Knight, or Fairy Godmother. According to their parents and teachers, finding 'happily ever after' means learning how to slay dragons or waiting idly by until someone rescues you from your tower. As graduation approaches, members of the senior class begin to realize that maybe their happiness isn't found at the end of a storybook.

CAMP WANATACHI

Book by Bekah Brunstetter & Natalie Elizabeth Weiss; Music by Natalie Elizabeth Weiss & Travis Stewart; Lyrics by Natalie Elizabeth Weiss

CAMP WANATACHI is an electro-musical that explores two girls' journey of sexual discovery within the unlikely setting of an all-female Christian summer camp. Spirit-soaked and hormone-charged, this "hilariously subversive piece of theater" (New York Magazine) celebrates teenage love with pulsing EDM beats and lush orchestral arrangements.

QING CHENG / DARK CITY

Book, Music & Lyrics by Daniel Walker

QING CHENG takes place in the Dark City, the most densely populated place on Earth. QING CHENG tells the story of Ahn, an innocent young woman alone in a terrifying world, and The City, an awe-inspiring spirit of the metropolis who embodies power, greed, and ultimately mercy. QING CHENG features a powerful contemporary score by cross-cultural composer Daniel Walker, and a unique combination of Chinese and American musical theatre artists.

WOMEN OF NOTE

Music & Lyrics by Various Artists

Join us for our concert series that celebrates female, queer, and trans* artists who are changing the landscape of musical theater. Featuring dynamic sounds and incredible performers, this concert has become such a staple of the Festival that we'll be presenting two separate line-ups to showcase even more talent.

STUDENT LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

Music & Lyrics by Various Student Artists

The NYMF Student Leadership Program (SLP) provides training and mentoring to students interested in careers in musical theater. NYMF accepts applications each spring from both undergraduate and graduate students, ultimately selecting a group of student leaders. They are assigned roles of producer, director, music director, casting director, marketing director, or stage manager - depending on their areas of interest - under the mentorship and supervision of Festival staff. NYMF provides both a production budget and the Festival's technical resources to underwrite an original concert devised and assembled by the SLP team. In addition to the students serving on the creative team, the concert is entirely written and performed by their peers. More information on the SLP Concert, including the 2017 Student Leaders, will be announced soon.

HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN: AN EVENING OF NEW AMERICAN MICRO-MUSICAL WORKS

Music & Lyrics by Ty Defoe & Tidtaya Sinutoke; Lelund Durond Thompson & Jason Michael Webb; Ryan Scott Oliver & Nessie Nankivell

HOW THE LIGHT GETS IN is a new concert presentation of micro-musicals - 30 minutes or less - commissioned by NYMF (with support from The ASCAP Foundation and Jan Brandt), in an effort to create more space for arts-based civic engagement in our Festival. Co-produced by Zhailon Levingston (Broadway Advocacy Coalition, The Ghostlight Project), participating artists include Ty Defoe, Tidtaya Sinutoke, Lelund Durond Thompson, Jason Michael Webb, Ryan Scott Oliver, and Nessie Nankivell. A moderated conversation with artists will follow the concert.

2017 EVENTS:

SING WITH VOCALERY

Led by Séverine Parent

Calling all professional singers! Join Séverine Parent for a workshop to discover your vocal identity, increase your confidence, and enhance your potential. Drawing from 10 years of experience as a talent scout and vocal coach for Cirque Du Soleil, Séverine Parent will lead participants through the skills needed to be ready for a high-level show business audition and performance. Subjects covered include vocal technique, breathing, moment in singing, the Richard Cross technique, and stage presence, in addition to how to prepare for an audition for Cirque Du Soleil. Limited to 30 participants.

MUSICAL SONGWRITING WORKSHOP

Led by Anna K. Jacobs

This introductory workshop led by Anna K. Jacobs (POP!; Harmony, Kansas; Teeth; Echo) takes participants through an authentic musical theater songwriting process. Past participants have explored the relationship between music and language, learned key songwriting tools, discovered the power of collaboration, performed original work, and received guidance and feedback in a safe and open environment. This week-long experience culminates in an open presentation and songwriting master class with a Guest Artist. Past artists have included Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy, Heathers) and Andrew Lippa (The Wild Party, The Addams Family). $135 fee to participate.

AUDITIONING FOR THE MUSICAL THEATER

Led by Michael Cassara, CSA

Work out your musical theater audition material with guidance from a leading casting director! Michael Cassara will hear your best audition song and work with you from his unique vantage point "behind the table." Class will include a Q&A and a discussion of the "business of the business." Michael Cassara has cast more than 70 NYMF productions and has served as the Resident Casting Director for NYMF since 2007. Tickets: $100 fee to participate; $10 fee to observe.

SONG INTERPRETATION MASTERCLASS

Led by Jenn Colella

Join Broadway's Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away, If/Then, Chaplin) for a song interpretation master class that will focus on the skills behind acting the song and nailing your audition. Jenn Colella has taught master classes all over the country at prestigious Universities including Columbia, NYU, Julliard, NY Stage and Film, Utah State, and the University of California, Irvine. Come ready to prepare your best 16 or 32 bars. Tickets: $90 one-on-one participation fee; $75 regular participation fee.

EXPANDING REPRESENTATIONS OF GENDER IDENTITY AND SEXUALITY ON STAGE

NYMF partners with Honest Accomplice Theatre to facilitate a panel exploring where past musical productions' representations of gender and sexuality have been successful, what boundaries are still in place, and how we can continue to challenge the status quo in our storytelling. Panelists and moderator to be announced soon.

The previously announced lineup of Next Link and invited productions for 2017 NYMF includes A WALL APART; BACKBEARD: A NEW MUSICAL; THE BODY POLITIC; DORIAN GREY; THE FOURTH MESSENGER; FREEDOM RIDERS: THE CIVIL RIGHTS MUSICAL; GENERATION ME; GEORAMA: AN AMERICAN PANORAMA TOLD ON 3 MILES OF CANVAS; PLAY LIKE A WINNER; TEMPLE OF THE SOULS; THE GOREE ALL-GIRL STRING BAND; BEN, VIRGINIA AND ME: THE LIBERACE MUSICAL; MOTHERFREAKINGHOOD! (MATERNAL DISCRETION ADVISED); ERROL AND FIDEL; NIGHT TIDE; NUMBERS NERDS; MISS BLANCHE TELLS IT ALL; MY DEAR WATSON; THE TIME MACHINE; ECO; FIREFLY IN THE NIGHT; KILLER WIGS FROM OUTER SPACE; PAINTING FAYE SALVEZ; PEDRO PAN; THE HOUSE OF EDGAR ALLEN POE; and WOODY - A NEW FAIRY TALE.

In 2016, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment joined as Partner, joining Elite Festival Sponsors Fuzzrocket, PRG, TheaterMania and Clear Channel Spectacolor. NYMF also partnered withReyka Vodka as Official Liquor Sponsor of the 2016 Festival. In addition, global brand experience agencyJack Morton Worldwide partnered with NYMF in 2016 to provide pro bono branding support for the organization.

Show-Score.com, a new website for audiences to discover live theater in New York City, will continue its partnership with NYMF, presenting the Show-Score "Best of Fest" Audience Prize, an award determined by audience vote. Show-Score.com is joined by returning award sponsor Play-By-Play.

New York Musical Festival (NYMF) nurtures the creation, production, and public presentation of stylistically, thematically, and culturally diverse new musicals to ensure the future vitality of musical theater.

Now in its fourteenth year, the Festival is the premier musical theater event in the world. The preeminent site for launching new musicals and discovering new talent, the Festival provides an affordable platform for artists to mount professional productions that reach their peers, industry leaders, and musical theater fans. More than 97 Festival shows have gone on to productions on and Off-Broadway, in regional theaters in all 50 states, and in more than 20 countries worldwide. Festival alumni have received a wide array of awards including the Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. In 2013, NYMF received a special Drama Desk Award in recognition of its work "creating and nurturing new musical theater, ensuring the future of this essential art form."

New York Musical Festival is a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization. NYMF is supported, in part, by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts, and by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

