Oscar Winner Anne Hathaway In Talks to Star in 'BARBIE' Movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Anne Hathaway is currently in talks to star in Sony's feature film based on Mattel's popular 'Barbie' toy line. The Oscar winner would replace previously reported star Amy Schumer in the project. Schumer dropped out in March, citing "scheduling conflicts."



In addition, the site reports that Hathaway has handpicked Alethea Jones to direct the film which is scheduled to hit theaters on June 29, 2018.

The project is expected to "turn the classic BARBIE mythology on its head, putting a contemporary spin on the toy with an emphasis on feminism and identity." The story will follow "a woman that slowly awakens to the fact that she doesn't fit into the perfect land of Barbies and journeys to the real world, where she discovers that being unique is an asset. The fish-out-of-water tale is supposed to be in the vein of Big or Enchanted."



Hathaway was most recently seen on the big screen in the indie pic COLOSSAL, and will soon star alongside Rihanna and Sarah Paulson in OCEAN'S 8 and with REBEL Wilson in NASTY WOMEN. She is also working on MGM's remake of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDREL. The actress won an Academy Award for the big screen adaptation of LES MISERABLES. She made her off-Broadway debut in the Public Theater's production of GROUNDED.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

