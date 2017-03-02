Original Cast Recording of SPAMILTON Drops Tomorrow

DRG Records (Hugh Fordin, President) and Spamilton producers John Freedson, Christine Pedi, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini announced that the Original Cast Recording of Spamilton, the critically acclaimed parody of Broadway smash Hamilton, by Forbidden Broadway creator Gerard Alessandrini, will be released on DRG Records tomorrow, March 3rd, 2017.

The cast recording features original Spamilton cast members Dan Rosales, Nicholas Edwards, Juwan Crawley, Chris Anthony Giles, Nora Schell, along with special guest stars Christine Pedi and Glenn Bassett, and Music Director Fred Barton at the piano.

"Having seen the original cast of Spamilton, I was blown away by the absolutely power by these five amazing performers, as well as the brilliance that is Gerard Alessandrini's work. I have worked with him since the first incarnation of Forbidden Broadway, and am thrilled to continuing this amazing partnership," said Hugh Fordin, President of DRG Records. "2017 marks the 40th year of DRG Records, and I could not think of a more perfect pairing for our first album release of this anniversary year."

Spamilton began previews at the Triad (158 West 72nd Street) on Tuesday, July 19, 2016, opened on September 8 to rave reviews, and celebrated its 200th performance on February 19, 2017. A second Spamilton company begins a sit-down production at Chicago's Royal George Theatre this week.

In addition to Alessandrini, the creative team of Spamilton includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Richard Danley and Fred Barton (Musical Arrangements), and Michael Cassara (Casting Director). The show is produced by John Freedson, Christine Pedi, David Zippel, and Gerard Alessandrini.

The Spamilton Cast Recording is produced by Grammy Award winner Hugh Fordin.

