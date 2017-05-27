Old Vic Theatre Evacuated Following Security Alert

According to The Independent, London's Old Vic Theatre, currently home to WOYZECK starring Star Wars' John Boyega, was evacuated on May 27th due to a possible security threat.

Audiences and performers were evacuated to the Imperial War Museum gardens while the theatre was searched. A police spokeswoman stated that "Police were called at 14:38pm on Saturday, May 27, to The Cut, Waterloo, to a report of a security alert at a theatre. The theatre took the decision to evacuate the building. Road closures have been put in place. Specialist officers are on scene."

The UK's threat level, which was raised to critical following the attack in Manchester, has reportedly been reduced to severe.

The multi-award winning Jack Thorne breathes new life into Woyzeck, directed by Joe Murphy. One of the most influential plays ever written, Thorne creates for our time what Büchner intended for his: an unforgettable howl of rage. The production began previews 15 May and opened last night, 23 May 2017, at The Old Vic.

It's 1980s Berlin. The Cold War rages and the world sits at a crossroads between Capitalism and Communism. On the border between East and West, a young soldier and the love of his life are desperately trying to build a better future for their child. But the cost of escaping poverty is high, and its tragic consequences unfold in this searing tale of the people society leaves behind.

Casting includes John Boyega (Woyzeck), Ben Batt (Andrews), Nancy Carroll (Maggie), Darrell D'Silva (Doctor Martens), Sarah Greene (Marie) and Steffan Rhodri (Captain).

For more, visit The Independent here.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

