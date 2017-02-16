Okieriete Onaodowan Will Host 'GREAT COMET' Night at W Times Square

Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Come catch an exciting glimpse this Sunday, February 19th, 2017, of upcoming star of NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as he joins his future cast members for an incredible night of song, acoustic music, and laughs.

HAMILTON star Okieriete Onaodowan, also known as "Oak," will be the special guest host for the hit Sunday night concert series 'Broadway at W,' taking place in The Living Room of W Times Square featuring cast members of 'GREAT COMET.'

Recently announced, Oak will succeed multi-platinum record selling Josh Groban as "Pierre" July 3rd, 2017, starring alongside Denee Benton who stars as "Natasha". Onaodowan created the role of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in the blockbuster juggernaut Hamilton. His other Broadway credits include Rocky, and Cyrano de Bergerac. Film and TV work are "Girls," Unt. Spike-Lee, "Law and Order: SVU," "The Get Down," "Ballers," "Blue Bloods," The Super, and Thanks for Sharing.

For the concert, Oak joins future cast members Courtney Bassett, Nicholas Belton, Josh Canfield, Alex Gibson, Brad Giovanine, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Alden Krauss, Andrew Mayer, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Azudi Onyejekwe, Heath Saunders, Cathryn Wake, and Lauren Zakrin. Special Guest Singer Marty Thomas (Wicked) joins in addition to Alex Ortega (guitar) and Martin King (cajon).

Standard standing admission is free. $20 limited reserved seating available for purchase. VIP TICKET/BOTTLE packages available for $35 and up. To purchase tickets click below: www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2859349.

Immediately following the concert will be a surprise secret performance by a VIP Cast at 9:30pm! ONE NIGHT ONLY! Two concerts for the price of (1) one. For more information and details, visit www.42sevenproductions.com.

BROADWAY AT W Times Square is a night produced by Broadway and TV veterans in an effort to shed a light on Broadway's hottest shows and their talented casts. An authentic Broadway experience at the exclusive W NY- Times Square. Daniel J. Watts of Tony Award-winning HAMILTON and HBO's "Vinyl" is the resident host of the series, which features cast members from your favorite Broadway shows and special guest stars from Broadway, TV, and Film.

Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow with romance and passion.

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre, the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

