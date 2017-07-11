NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
Click Here for More Articles on NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan Will Make His GREAT COMET Debut Tonight

Jul. 11, 2017  
Okieriete 'Oak' Onaodowan Will Make His GREAT COMET Debut Tonight

Okieriete "Oak" Onaodowan, best known for originating the roles of Hercules Mulligan and James Madison in Hamilton, will officially join the cast of the new Broadway musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as "Pierre" beginning tonight, July 11th, 2017.

Created by Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street) on October 18, and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

Onaodowan's Broadway credits include Hamilton, Rocky, and Cyrano de Bergerac. Off-Broadway work includes Hamilton (The Public), Luce (LCT3), Neighbors (The Public), and Young Jean Lee's The Shipment. He was in the first national tour of American Idiot and has performed regionally in The Brothers Size, The Royale (Old Globe), Ruined (Berkeley Rep, Huntington Theater, La Jolla Playhouse). Film and TV work includes "Girls," Unt. Spike-Lee, "Law and Order: SVU," "The Get Down," "Ballers," "Blue Bloods," The Super, and Thanks for Sharing.

Inspired by a 70-page slice of War and Peace, NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 brings us just inches from Tolstoy's brash young lovers as they light up Moscow with romance and passion.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

buy tickets


 

Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Will Disney's HERCULES Go the Distance to Broadway? Alan Menken Reveals Stage Version in the Works
  • Jonathan Groff Signs on for SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Hollywood Bowl; Cast Complete!
  • 'Broadway in the Boros' Series to Premiere Free Outdoor Screening of Disney's NEWSIES
  • Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber Addresses Alterations to JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
  • Comedian John Oliver Joins Upcoming Disney Remake of THE LION KING
  • Photo Flash: Everything's Going to Plan at the Chocolate Factory, and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com