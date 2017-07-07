Off-Broadway's THE LIGHTNING THIEF Original Cast Recording Strikes Today

Off-Broadway's hit show, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical has announced the much-anticipated original cast recording is available as of today, July 7, 2017, at BroadwayRecords.com and via all major music retailers.

The cast-recording is being produced by Michael Croiter and Rob Rokicki, Executive Produced by Grammy Award winner Van Dean and released by Broadway Records.

"We are so excited to be working with Van and Broadway Records in creating this cast album. Since we began performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, fans who have seen the show and fans from around the world have checked- in daily, to ask about our cast album, so we are thrilled to give the fans who cannot make it to NY to see the show the opportunity to hear our cast sing this wonderful score."

Theatreworks USA: Producing Director, Ken Arthur & Artistic Director, Barbara Pasternack, said: "From the moment the first note played at The Lighting Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, I knew I wanted to be involved in the future of this new, exciting musical. It's a vibrant and original adaptation of a story that is beloved by millions. I think the fans will truly love this album." Broadway Records President, Van Dean.

Percy Jackson has newly discovered powers he can't control, monsters on his trail, and he is on a quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod. Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, featuring live music, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world.

The cast recording will feature the original Off-Broadway cast including Chris McCarrell (Les Misérables) as Percy Jackson, Carrie Compere (Broadway: The Color Purple, Holler If Ya Hear Me) as Sally, Sarah Beth Pfeifer (Nat'l tour: Legally Blonde: The Musical) and Clarisse, Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit) as Brunner, James Hayden Rodriguez (National Tour: Spring Awakening) as Luke, George Salazar (Broadway: Godspell. Nat'l tour: Spring Awakening) as Grover, and Kristin Stokes (NY: Fly by Night, Regional: Diary of a Wimpy Kid) as Annabeth.

The Lightning Thief Musical began performances on March 23 at the Lucille Lortel Theatre (121 Christopher Street) and opened on Tuesday, April 4 and ran through May 6, 2017.

The creative team includes book writer Joe Tracz (Netflix "Series of Unfortunate Events"), composer/ lyricist Rob Rokicki (Strange Tails), director Stephen Brackett (Buyer and Cellar), choreographer Patrick McCollum (The Band's Visit) musical director Wiley Deweese (The Wildness), orchestrators Wiley Deweese and Rob Rokicki and fight director Rod Kinter (More Than All the World).

It was presented by Theatreworks NYC (Ken Arthur, Producing Director, Barbara Pasternack, Artistic Director) in arrangement with Rick Riordan and the Gallt & Zacker Literary Agency.

THEATREWORKS NYC (Producer) is the New York City producing arm of Theatreworks USA, America's foremost professional not-for-profit theatre dedicated to producing new work for young and family audiences. Since 1961, Theatreworks has developed more than 130 entertaining and thought-provoking original plays and musicals, and presented them to over 98 million people in 49 states and Canada. The company relies on corporate, foundation and individual contributions to fulfill its mission of making professional theater accessible to young and family audiences in New York City and across America regardless of geography and socio-economic status. Theatreworks USA has a distinguished history of launching the professional careers of thousands of successful actors, writers, directors and designers. Honors for excellence include a Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Award, the Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Foundation Award, and the Metal of Honor from the Actors Fund of America. To learn more about Theatreworks USA, or to support our mission contact us at www.twusa.org.

Broadway Records (Van Dean, President) is one of the preeminent theatrical record labels to produce original cast albums for major Broadway and Off-Broadway shows including the Grammy® nominated Matilda The Musical and Fiddler on the Roof (2015 revival) and the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), Anastasia, Groundhog Day and Allegiance among others. Other releases include Disaster!, The Visit, Doctor Zhivago, Side Show (2014 revival), Bonnie & Clyde, Big Fish and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 BELOW" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Carmen Cusack, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Frank Wildhorn and Friends, Micky Dolenz and many others. Most recently, Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) as a response to the Pulse nightclub mass shooting. The all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love" (recorded at NYC's Avatar Studios on Wednesday, June 15, 2016) has been downloaded more than 72k times and raised over $100k to date and counting, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the GLBT Center of Central Florida. Additionally, the song reached No. 1 on the iTunes song chart in its first week of release and broke into the Billboard Top 100 with no commercial radio play. A special charitable CD/DVD recording, From Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert For Orlando, was released in December. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.

