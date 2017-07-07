ONCE Reunion Jam to Benefit VH1's Save The Music Foundation

Matt DeAngelis (Waitress), Julia Hoffman (ONCE), Lauren Thomas (ONCE), Cassidy Stirtz (ONCE) and Erica Spyres (ONCE) have teamed up with additional members from every company of ONCE: The Musical (sans Australia) for a one-night only musical jam extravaganza. The evening, titled "ONCE - Reunion Jam", has company members joining forces to benefit VH1's Save The Music Foundation by raising money to keep music in public schools around the United States. The evening is sure to be filled with music, storytelling and most importantly, keeping arts in education.

Joining performances by DeAngelis is Brandon Ellis (Bandstand), Joe Carroll (Bandstand), Erica Swindell (ONCE), Ryan Vona (ONCE, Paramour), Common Jack featuring John Steven Gardner (ONCE), Bonfire Falls featuring Erikka Walsh (ONCE), The Understudies and Water and Rye featuring Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day). Additional performers will be announced closer to the date.

Throughout the evening, raffle items from Bandstand, Waitress The Musical, Wicked and more will be available for patrons to win.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION:

Tickets: $20-$35 (21+ only)

Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2

196 Allen Street, NY, NY 10002

Doors: 6:30pm / Show: 7:00pm

http://www.ticketfly.com/event/1510927

SOCIAL MEDIA:

F: https://www.facebook.com/events/1850433351887166/?active_tab=about

FB/T/IG Hash Tag: #OnceVH1Jam

