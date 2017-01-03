OH HELLO!'s Nick Kroll and John Mulaney to Co-Host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The Film Independent Organization announced today that acclaimed funnymen and all-around comedy auteurs Nick Kroll and John MULANEY with join forces to co-host the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards, which will air exclusively on IFC Saturday, February 25 at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET.



"From film to television to Broadway, Nick Kroll and John MULANEY have been almost everywhere-and now their world domination will be complete," quipped Film Independent President Josh Welsh of the new hosts. "We couldn't think of two smarter, funnier people to host our show."

Kroll and MULANEY co-created, co-wrote and co-star in Broadway's hit comedy OH HELLO! which just broke a record at New York's Lyceum Theatre, grossing $911,602 over nine performances the week ending January 2. The show is directed by Alex Timbers and recently extended its run to January 22nd. It features the comic duo as their alter egos Gil and George hosting an acclaimed cable-access show "Too Much Tuna." Each night, a surprise celebrity guest joins them on stage.

