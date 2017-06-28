Nick Adams Stars in ON THE TOWN, Beginning Tonight at The Gateway in Bellport Village

On the Town, The 2014 Tony Award nominee for Best New Musical Revival opens at The Gateway in Bellport Village tonight, June 28 and runs through July 15. Tickets start at $59. For tickets, contact the Box Office at (631) 286-1133 or visit the website at www.TheGateway.org.

On the Town features a score by Leonard Bernstein and book and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and was based on Jerome Robbins' ballet Fancy Free. The show features popular songs as "New York, New York," "I Can Cook Too," "Some Other Time," and "Lonely Town," which have become staples in the musical theatre songbook.

The production at The Gateway will star Nick Adams as Gabey. Mr. Adam's Broadway credits include Chicago, The Pirate Queen, A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, La Cage aux Folles, and most recently he originated the starring role of Adam/Felicia in Broadway's critically acclaimed Priscilla Queen of the Desert. TV/Film credits include Smash, As the World Turns, Sex and the City 2, and Guiding Light.

Starring as Ivy will be Virginia Preston. Ms. Preston appeared as a principal in the Pre-Broadway production of Sousatzka: A New Musical, as well as in the National tour of the new Dirty Dancing musical. She has danced with the Ailey School, The Boston Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, Kansas City Ballet, and Ballet Memphis.

The show will also star Daniel Switzer as Chip (Wicked, Newsies, CATS National tours), Lexi Lyric as Hildy (Gateway's Sister Act), Sean Ewing as Ozzie (Broadway's West Side Story, Amazing Grace), and Amanda Higgins as Claire de Lune (In the Mood National tour).

The On the Town cast will also feature Mychal Phillips as Lucy, Andy Redeker as Judge Pitkin, and Mary Stout as Madame Dilly. The ensemble includes Richard Biglia, Nick Cayce, Kevin Paul Clark, Monica Cioffi, Hannah Crews, Eve Danziger, Barrett Davis, Matthew Fama, Kimber Hampton, Akina Kitazawa, Ryan Koerber, Jessica Lawyer, Katie Mitchell, Alicia Newcom, Brian Ray Norris, Aidan Passaro, Dylan Cole Passman, Eric Rivas, and Thomas Sutter.

Scott Thompson will direct and choreograph. Mr. Thompson returns to Gateway having previously directed and choreographed Sugar, The Some Like it Hot Musical. Scott has won numerous awards, including five Connecticut Critics Circle Awards, two San Francisco Critic's Awards, and the Los Angeles Ovation Award for his Direction and Choreography. His work has been seen on HBO television and worldwide via his work for Princess Cruises. He has directed and choreographed for both New York's Town Hall and Jazz at Lincoln Center. Scott directed Tony Award winner Betty Buckley in her first Gypsy, country music legend Larry Gatlin in The Music Man and Tony Award winner Cady Huffman in Damn Yankees. For the Library of Congress, he choreographed an all-star Gershwin Gala starring five-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald, recording star Dawn Upshaw and Tony Award nominees Lara Teeter, David Garrison and Wanda Richert. Scott also created, directed and choreographed all the musical numbers for the HBO's Cathouse - The Musical, a documentary special shot in a genuine, active brothel outside Carson City Nevada. For his production of Dames at Sea at the Marines Memorial Theatre, Scott won the prestigious San Francisco Theatre Critics Award for Best Director and Choreographer, and the show was honored as Best Musical. Scott founded Austin Musical Theatre and served as its Producing Artistic Director for eight seasons, winning numerous Austin Critics Table Awards for producing and directing twenty Broadway scale productions featuring acclaimed performances from New York and Los Angeles luminaries. He is co-author and Director/Choreographer of the new Broadway bound musical hit One for My Baby.

Jeffrey Buchsbaum will be the Musical Director. He has been Musical Director of Off-Broadway's On Second Avenue (2 Drama Desk nominations) and Tallulah's Party, numerous National tours (Titanic, Damn Yankees), and International tours (A Chorus Line, Phantom of the Opera). He was also Director of National tours of Camelot, Mame, and Phantom of the Opera in Jakarta, Indonesia, and Assistant Director of the new musical film Welcome to Harlem (12 National film festival awards). He has also taught at NYU, LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts, Middlesex and Mercer Colleges. Jeffrey is a voice teacher and audition coach in Manhattan.

Gateway's Production will feature a 10-piece live orchestra and an original set design by Michael Boyer.

Student Rush Price $35 (1hr before showtime with Student ID). Preview Performances start at $39: Wed, June 28th at 8pm; Thurs, June 29th at 2pm; and Thurs, June 29th at 8pm. BUY TICKETS. For more information, visit TheGateway.org or call (631) 286-1133.

The Gateway is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that seeks to provide theatre of the highest caliber to the Long Island region and beyond. It is the region's oldest professional theatre.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles