Nick Adams, N'Kenge and More to Celebrate Kander & Ebb in AMERICAN SHOWSTOPPERS at Schimmel Center

On Friday, March 10 at 7:30 PM, Schimmel Center will continue its American Showstoppers series. This time orchestrator and conductor Fred Barton leads his 14-piece orchestra and cast of Broadway singers and dancers in a tribute to one of the most prolific song writing duos of the 20th century, John Kander and Fred Ebb.

The composer and lyricist are best known for their hit stage musicals Cabaret (1966) and Chicago (1975), both of which became Academy Award winning movies. The evening will also feature songs from the pair's lesser known shows Flora the Red Menace, Zorba, Woman of the Year, The Rink, Steel Pier and Kiss of The Spider Woman as well as the more recent The Scottsboro Boys and The Visit.

The concert will also feature classic songs written for the silver screen including tunes from the Barbra Streisand vehicle Funny Lady and the title song from Martin Scorsese's 1977 film, New York, New York which was later immortalized by Frank Sinatra.

ABOUT THE PERFORMERS:

Nick Adams originated and starred as Adam/Felicia in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (Winner of two Broadway Audience Choice Awards, American Theater Hall of Fame Honoree, Astaire Award nominee.) Also on Broadway: A Chorus Line (Larry), Guys and Dolls, Chicago (Mary Sunshine standby), La Cage Aux Folles, and The Pirate Queen. TV and Film credits include: Sex and the City 2, Smash, Dancing with the Stars, The Kennedy Center Honors, multiple telecasts of "The Tony Awards," and currently Keith on season two of "Go-Go Boy Interrupted." Visit www.NicholasAdams.com.

Farrah Alvin last appeared on Broadway opposite Tyne Daly in It Shoulda Been You. Other Broadway credits include the TONY-award-winning revival of Nine, The Look of Love, Saturday Night Fever, and Grease! She has appeared Off-Broadway in The Last Smoker In America (Original Cast Recording), The Marvelous Wonderettes (Original Cast Recording), I Love You Because (Original Cast Recording) and many others. She is a Drama Desk Nominee and a Helen Hayes Award winner. Go to www.FarahAlvin.com for more.

Brent Barrett has starred in: Chicago-The Musical, Annie Get Your Gun opposite Reba McEntire; Grand Hotel; Brigadoon and West Side Story. He originated the role of Dr. Hannibal (the cannibal) Lecter, in Silence! The Musical. He received an Olivier Award nomination for Kiss Me, Kate which was filmed for PBS. Brent has recorded three solo albums - The Alan Jay Lerner Album, The Kander and Ebb Album and Christmas Mornings. Film/TV: The Producers, Hercules, and All My Children. Go to www.BrentBarrett.com.

Richard Byron has appeared in several National Companies, including The Unsinkable Molly Brown with the late Debbie Reynolds. Regionally, he has performed roles in dozens of theatrical productions, including Singin' In The Rain, Damn Yankees, and Sweet Charity. He has performed with Ann-Margret, Raquel Welch, Ben Vereen & Patti LaBelle. Richard was co-founder of Austin Musical Theatre and served as its Managing Artistic Director from 1996-2004.

Jesse Luttrell has appeared nationally and internationally in musicals, cabaret and concert engagements. His Critically acclaimed vaudeville/burlesque musical revue BAWDY ran at Stage 72/The Triad from 2009 to 2015. Select theatrical credits include: Pharoh in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat, Emcee in Cabaret and both Munkstrap and Rum Tum Tugger in Cats. www.JesseNY.com

N'Kenge originated the role of Mary Wells in Motown on Broadway. She made her Broadway debut in Sondheim On Sondheim amidst a cast that included Vanessa Williams and Barbra Cook. She was recently a presenter at the 58th Annual NY Emmy Awards and has had the honor of singing at the White House at the Commander-in-Chief Ball for President Obama. She starred on London's West End as well as solo engagements at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. Visit www.Nkengemusic.com.

Karen Mason Broadway credits include Wonderland (Queen of Hearts), Hairspray (Velma), Mamma Mia (Tanya) (2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress), and Sunset Blvd (Norma Desmond) Off Broadway/regional: Chasing Rainbows (Goodspeed Opera House, CT), A Christmas Story (Miss Shields), And The World Goes 'Round (Westside Theatre, NYC.) A 12-time MAC Award winner, she has 7 solo CDs, including Better Days which has the Emmy Awarding-winning song, "Hold Me." Visit www.KarenMason.com.

John Preator received a BFA in music-dance-theatre from Brigham Young University. In 2004 John appeared as one of 32 finalists on FOX Television Network's global phenomenon, American Idol, alongside Fantasia Barrino and Jennifer Hudson. Regional theater credits include Show Boat (Ravenal), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Jimmy), Les Miserables (Marius), and Oklahoma! (Curly). John can currently be seen touring the country in the concert, Shades of Bublé. Follow @johnpreator and www.JohnPreator.com.

Lindsay Roginski starred as Roxie Hart on Broadway in Chicago the Musical, the national tour, and at Sacramento Music Circus, Lola in Damn Yankees opposite Richard Kind. Off Broadway: La Goulou in The Fartiste. Heat Wave: The Jack Cole Project, directed and choreographed by Chet Walker, the creator of Fosse. Her other credits include Grease, 42nd Street, Godspell, Crazy for You, Closer Than Ever, and more. Lindsay is working on her new cabaret show set to debut later this year.

Fred Barton (Orchestrator/Conductor/Producer) is an acclaimed composer, lyricist, orchestrator, conductor and actor. His arrangements are played regularly by the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and major symphonies around the country. He is currently musical director and pianist for the off-Broadway smash Spamilton. On Broadway and national tour, Fred conducted Anthony Quinn in Zorba, Hal Prince's production of Cabaret, Cy Coleman's City Of Angels and Robert Goulet in Camelot. Fred debuted in New York as the original arranger/pianist for Forbidden Broadway, and created the book, music and lyrics for his one-man show Miss Gulch Returns! (Back Stage Bistro Award), still performed at theaters nationwide. He contributed music and lyrics to the off-Broadway productions Whoop-Dee-Doo! and Burly-Q, and wrote music and lyrics for Universal's Creature From The Black Lagoon. Fred's TV credits as composer and arranger include HBO's Cathouse: The Musical, Olivia, Wonder Pets!, Eureeka's Castle, and The Magic School Bus (Emmy Award.) Visit www.FredBarton.com.

Scott Thompson (Director/Choreographer) has directed and choreographed Broadway's brightest talents in over 100 productions nationwide. Scott founded Austin Musical Theatre and won Critics' Awards for many productions, including Oliver! (with Stephanie J. Block), Man of La Mancha (with Kevin Gray and Ken Page), and A Chorus Line (with Paige Davis.) Scott directed and choreographed the HBO documentary film Cathouse: The Musical. And his production of Sweet Charity won the Connecticut Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and Best Choreography. Scott's production of Dames at Sea won the prestigious San Francisco theatre Critics Award for Best Director, Best Choreographer and Best Musical. Go to www.ScottThompsonOnline.com.

Schimmel Center is located in the heart of Downtown Manhattan at Pace University. At the Schimmel Center, it is our mission to present internationally acclaimed artists in the fields of dance, cabaret, music, comedy, lecture, world music and dance and family programming. We strive to provide affordable tickets allowing all patrons access to the high quality talent in the intimate setting of the Schimmel Center auditorium. Patrons enjoy performances as they've never seen or heard them before. By participating in our programming, you contribute to the rich culture of arts and education that we hold so dear in downtown Manhattan. For more information, visit SchimmelCenter.org.

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

